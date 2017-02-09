Must be a normal day then. @imVkohli cruises to a century.

16th Test ton for Captain Kohli. This remarkable feat doesn't seem to end for our run machine. Kudos 👊 #IndvsBan

Most 100s on 1st day of a Test for India: 10-Virender Sehwag 9- Sunil Gavaskar 8-Sachin Tendulkar 8-Rahul Dravid 5-VIRAT KOHLI #IndvBan

India's scoring rate has been outstanding throughout the day but in the final two sessions it has been even better. In the last 30 overs, India have scored 140 runs and have lost just one wicket. (Murali Vijay)

Four: A trademark front foot cover drive by Kohli! Taijul Islam bowls a half-volley and Kohli clears his back-leg quickly, takes the ball on the full and smashes it through the covers for a boundary.

A flick through mid-wicket for four and @imVkohli brings up his 16th Test ton @Paytm Test Cricket #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/F4NIUzeI26

Four: Shakib bowls a half cracker that was way outside off stump and Kohli went after it and bludgeoned it uppishly towards the covers for yet another boundary. But to be honest it was shocking delivery from Shakib.

Stumps: Virat Kohli (111*)and Ajinkya Rahane (45*) take India to 356/3 at stumps on Day 1.

Preview: Returning to the Test format after a brief limited overs series against England, India will be aiming to resume their supremacy when they take on Bangladesh in a historic one-off Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The Test marks Bangladesh's debut five-day outing on Indian soil since gaining Test status back in 2000.

Despite India playing a vital role in helping the neighbours attain the status, both the countries have engaged in only eight Tests so far — all in Bangladesh — with India winning six encounters.

But the 'Tigers', as the No.9-ranked visitors are known, cannot be taken lightly considering the tough fight they gave when India visited them two years ago for a solitary match which ended in a draw.

Teams (from): India: V Kohli*, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, B Kumar, A Mukund, K Nair, H Pandya, C Pujara, A Rahane, KL Rahul, W Saha, I Sharma, M Vijay, J Yadav, U Yadav.

Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Subashis Roy, Taijul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed.