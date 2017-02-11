India vs Bangladesh, Only Test, Day 3: As It Happened

16:34(IST)
IT'S STUMPS IN UPPAL:
Bangladesh 322/6 at stumps on Day 3, trail India (687/6) by 365 runs.
Mushfiqur Rahim 81*, Mehedi Hasan 51*
16:32(IST)
FOUR! Mushfiqur Rahim completes his 3000 Test runs with a bounday off Ishant Sharma.
16:29(IST)
OUCH! Rising delivery from Ishant Sharma. Mushfiqur Rahim hurts his finger. He is down in pain.
16:25(IST)
FIFTY! Mehedi Hasan brings up his maiden TEST fifty.
He is also the youngest Bangladesh batsman to score a fifty against India in Tests.
Bangladesh 314/6
16:16(IST)
100 overs gone! This is the second time Bangladesh have batted for 100 overs in the nine Tests they have played against India.
16:05(IST)
Mushfiqur moves to 71 with a single off Jadeja towards backward point.
Can he score a century today?
YES
NO
16:01(IST)
300 comes up for Bangladesh.
Mehedi Hasan 42*, Mushfiqur Rahim 70*.
16:00(IST)
FOUR! Mehedi Hasan comes down the track and smashes Ashwin towards deep mid wicket. What a boundary from him.
15:53(IST)
50-run partnership comes up between Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehedi Hasan.
Bangladesh 288/6
15:44(IST)
FOUR! Mehedi Hasan slashes it hard over the slip cordon. Magnificent attempt.
Bangladesh 284/6
Mushfiqur Rahim. (Image credit: Getty Images)
Day 2, Round-up: Virat Kohli's record double hundred and Wriddhiman Saha's career second hundred (106 not out) drove India to a mammoth total of 687-6 declared in their first innings against Bangladesh on the second's day's play. In reply, Bangladesh scored 41/1 by the end of play.
Kohli, resuming the day at a personal score of 111, became the first batsman to score double hundreds in four consecutive Test cricket series, surpassing the record set by Australian legend Don Bradman (1930-32) and compatriot Rahul Dravid (2003-4).