India vs Bangladesh, Only Test, Day 3: As It Happened

FOUR! Mehedi Hasan slashes it hard over the slip cordon. Magnificent attempt.

50-run partnership comes up between Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehedi Hasan.

FOUR ! Mehedi Hasan comes down the track and smashes Ashwin towards deep mid wicket. What a boundary from him.

Mushfiqur moves to 71 with a single off Jadeja towards backward point.

100 overs gone! This is the second time Bangladesh have batted for 100 overs in the nine Tests they have played against India.

He is also the youngest Bangladesh batsman to score a fifty against India in Tests.

OUCH ! Rising delivery from Ishant Sharma. Mushfiqur Rahim hurts his finger. He is down in pain.

FOUR! Mushfiqur Rahim completes his 3000 Test runs with a bounday off Ishant Sharma.

Day 2, Round-up: Virat Kohli's record double hundred and Wriddhiman Saha's career second hundred (106 not out) drove India to a mammoth total of 687-6 declared in their first innings against Bangladesh on the second's day's play. In reply, Bangladesh scored 41/1 by the end of play.

Kohli, resuming the day at a personal score of 111, became the first batsman to score double hundreds in four consecutive Test cricket series, surpassing the record set by Australian legend Don Bradman (1930-32) and compatriot Rahul Dravid (2003-4).