    India vs Bangladesh, Only Test, Day 3: As It Happened

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext February 11, 2017 16:34 PM IST
    • Feb 11, 2017

      16:34(IST)

      IT'S STUMPS IN UPPAL:

       

      Bangladesh 322/6 at stumps on Day 3, trail India (687/6) by 365 runs.

       

      Mushfiqur Rahim 81*, Mehedi Hasan 51* 

    • 16:32(IST)

      FOUR! Mushfiqur Rahim completes his 3000 Test runs with a bounday off Ishant Sharma.

    • 16:29(IST)

      OUCH! Rising delivery from Ishant Sharma. Mushfiqur Rahim hurts his finger. He is down in pain. 

    • 16:25(IST)

      FIFTY! Mehedi Hasan brings up his maiden TEST fifty.

       

      He is also the youngest Bangladesh batsman to score a fifty against India in Tests.

       

      Bangladesh 314/6

    • 16:16(IST)

      100 overs gone! This is the second time Bangladesh have batted for 100 overs in the nine Tests they have played against India.

       

       

    • 16:05(IST)

      Mushfiqur moves to 71 with a single off Jadeja towards backward point. 

       

      Can he score a century today?

       

      YES

       

      NO

    • 16:01(IST)

      300 comes up for Bangladesh.

       

      Mehedi Hasan 42*, Mushfiqur Rahim 70*.

       

    • 16:00(IST)

      FOUR! Mehedi Hasan comes down the track and smashes Ashwin towards deep mid wicket. What a boundary from him. 

       

       

    • 15:53(IST)

      50-run partnership comes up between Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehedi Hasan. 

       

      Bangladesh 288/6

    • 15:44(IST)

      FOUR! Mehedi Hasan slashes it hard over the slip cordon. Magnificent attempt.

       

      Bangladesh 284/6

    Mushfiqur Rahim. (Image credit: Getty Images)

    Day 2, Round-up: Virat Kohli's record double hundred and Wriddhiman Saha's career second hundred (106 not out) drove India to a mammoth total of 687-6 declared in their first innings against Bangladesh on the second's day's play. In reply, Bangladesh scored 41/1 by the end of play.

    Kohli, resuming the day at a personal score of 111, became the first batsman to score double hundreds in four consecutive Test cricket series, surpassing the record set by Australian legend Don Bradman (1930-32) and compatriot Rahul Dravid (2003-4).