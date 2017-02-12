India vs Bangladesh, Only Test, Day 4: As It Happened

That is a waste of a review from India. Ashwin bowls the carrom ball and Soumya goes for an expansive drive and misses the ball. India go up and the umpire says NO. Kohli goes for DRS and the on-field umpire's decision stays. Bangladesh's score reads 55/1

Ravindra Jadeja gets into the attack. Kohli is looking for wickets. He is keeping no stones unturned to get a breakthrough. Bangladesh's score reads 57/1

Soumya welcomes Jadeja to the bowling crease with a boundary. Pitched up, Soumya gets down the track and punches him straight past the mid-on fielder. Bangladesh's score reads 61/1

Another good shot from Soumya. Uses the pace off Jadeja's delivery to guide him past the lone slip to pick up four runs. Soumya moves into the 40s. Bangladesh's score reads 65/1

A sound defense is helping Mominul as he looks keen to not give his wicket away to Umesh. Umesh bowling a brilliant line and length. Bangladesh' score reads 69/1, require another 390 runs to win with nine wickets in hand

Shakib has been given marching orders. But, he has asked for a review.

Day 3, Round-up: A strong resistance by the Bangladeshi middle-order ensured the tourists kept the Indian bowlers at bay at close of play on Day 3 of the only Test match being played at Hyderabad. Bangladesh ended the day at 322/6 with captain Mushfiqur Rahim unbeaten on 81*, in response to the host's mammoth first innings total of 687/6 declared.

Resuming at the overnight score of 41/1, Bangladesh were off to the worst possible start as a terrible mix-up led to Tamim Iqbal being run out for 24. Umesh Yadav's pinpoint throw at the non-striker's end was collected cleanly by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who took the bails off before Tamim could complete a double, after a mid-pitch mix-up with Mominul Haque.

Mahmudullah was the next man in and he along with Mominul tried to put a partnership together but the latter was trapped in front of the wicket by a very impressive Umesh Yadav for 12, as the tourists were reduced to 64/3.

That brought Bangladesh's most experienced and most talented batsman to the middle. Shakib Al Hasan showed just why he is considered as one of the finest all-rounders of the current generation as he took the attack back to the Indian bowlers by hitting some crisp boundaries.