Ashwin tries the leg-spinner as the off-spin hasn't give him much purchase on the fifth day. Kohli looking restless as India are searching for the three wickets to win the Test. Bangladesh's score reads 242/7

Jadeja has done it. Mehedi (23) walks back after edging one that pitched on the off-stump and bounced to take the edge of the bat. Bangladesh's score reads 242/8. India need two more wickets

With Taijul and Kamrul at the crease, Kohli gets Ishant back in the attack. Clearly the idea is to bounce the batsmen out. Kohli going for the kill. Bangladesh's score reads 242/8

Ishant aiming at the body with his bouncers. Taijul looking uncomfortable. Ishant would ideally slip in a full delivery in between the short ones to catch Taijul off guard. Bangladesh's score reads 242/8. India need two more wickets

Bangladesh tail trying to adapt the dead bat tactic. But the question is: 'For how long?' Virat Kohli has sniffed blood and he removes Ishant after just one over to get Ashwin back in the attack. Bangladesh's score reads 242/8. India need two more wickets

So it's going to be 8-0 in 9 hone tests for us. More than the victories , the way they have made it look has been most impressive. #IndvBan

Kamrul has played 70 balls for his 3 runs. He has shown it is not impossible to defend and play out time. The pitch hasn't done anything drastic. Bangladesh's score reads 250/9. India need just one wicket.

Ashwin takes the last wicket as India thrash Bangladesh by 208 runs. India have won the one-off Test against Bangladesh.

Day 3, Round-up: Team India’s dream run in the longest format of the game continued on Sunday as Virat Kohli and his boys inched closer to another Test win this season.

Having already decimated New Zealand and England, the one-off Test against Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal was expected to be a walk in the park for Kohli’s boys. And the script has unfolded on excepted lines with India needing another seven wickets on the final day to stretch their unbeaten run to 19 Tests.

Test matches are won in sessions and a look at the graph shows a clear case of domination from the home side as India have dominated 10 of the 12 sessions played so far. Barring for the second and third session on the third day, when the Bangladesh batsmen played out of their skins, it has been India all the way.

At stumps on the fourth day, Bangladesh were 103 for three, still requiring another 356 runs to win. Mahmudullah (9) and Shakib Al Hasan (21) are the two batsmen at the crease. Interestingly, this is the first time the visitors have stretched a Test against India to the final day without any assistance from weather or rain.