India vs England 1st ODI Live Streaming: Action Begins in Pune

File Image of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli (L). (Getty Images)
New Delhi: After drubbing Alastair Cook's men 4-0 in Tests, India's newly-crowned limited overs captain Virat Kohli has firmly set sights on winning the ODI and T20 series against Eoin Morgan's men.
India are scheduled to play 3 ODIs and T20 each, with the first One Day International is scheduled to be played in Pune on Sunday.
The live streaming of the matches will be shown on hotstar.com, while the matches will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.
Preview
MS Dhoni will be playing under Kohli for the first time as a pure wicket-keeper batsman and it would be interesting to see how the new arrangement works for India. Dhoni has always appeared cool as captain while Kohli does not mind being vocal and showing emotions on the field.
Also Read: Split Captaincy Does Not Work in India, Says MS Dhoni
The three matches against the England are the only ODIs available for India to fine tune themselves before defending their Champions Trophy title in England in June.
India will miss their top limited-over star Rohit Sharma who is still out of action after undergoing surgery and have recalled Yuvraj Singh, their hero of the 2011 World Cup triumph at home, after four years.
Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav are the options for seam while Amit Mishra is also present as back-up option to bowl spin.
In contrast, England have done better in ODIs although they have not won a series in India since 1984-85. Captain Eoin Morgan has led the team impressively although his own form has not been really encouraging of late.
As they showed in the first warm-up game, openers Jason Ray and Alex Hales can be a dangerous combination at the top even as the tourists also bat deep down which is a worry for the hosts.
These are areas of concern for the tourists as they go into the series on the back of a 11-5 win-loss record in 2016, including a fine run of only two losses in their last 12 ODIs.
India: Virat Kohli (capt), Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Yuvraj Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav.
England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes.
((With PTI Inputs))