India vs England, 2nd ODI at Cuttack: As It Happened

CENTURY ! Captain Morgan brings up his century with a boundary off Bumrah on his first delivery.

10th time that England have scored 350-plus in ODIs. Eight of those have come in 35 ODIs after the WC 2015, two in 644 ODIs before. #IndvEng

David Wiley is the new man at the crease.

England need 22 off 6 balls. Bhuvneshwar to bowl the last over.

Good bowling from Bhuvneshwar. Plunkett gets a single towards backward square leg. England need 20 off 4 balls.

Catch all the live action of the second ODI between India and England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack through our live blog.

Toss Update

England win toss, opt to bowl first

Squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball, David Willey

Preview

A flamboyant Indian team that has converted chasing down incredible targets into an art form are once again ready to show their ruthless streak as they aim for a series clinching victory against England in the second One Day International match.

India now are the only team to have chased 350-plus thrice and in each of them Kohli has been the backbone with centuries each but Jadhav's innings caught English skipper Eoin Morgan off-guard.

The hosts have a good record at the Barabati Stadium, where they have won 11 out of their 15 ODI games.

However India last played here on October 5, 2015 in a Twenty20 International that they lost by six wickets after getting bundled out for 92.