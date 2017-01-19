India vs England 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Action Moves to Cuttack

Kedar Jadhav and Virat Kohli. (AP Photo)
After winning the first One Day International in dramatic style in Pune, India take on England in the second ODI at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.
The live streaming of the match will be shown on hotstar.com, while the matches will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.
Preview
India has had a good record at the Barabati Stadium, where they have won 11 out of their 15 ODI games.
While the Indian bowling was taken to task by the England batsmen on a Pune belter, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh's failure with the bat was the only blot in their victory.
With Rohit Sharma waiting to comeback from injury and Rishabh Pant waiting to break open the door, time is running out for Dhawan.
The onus will be on Dhawan to return to his best, while all eyes would also be on the experienced Yuvraj, six matches shy of his 300th ODI appearance.
Inspecting the pitch- #TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli and Head Coach @anilkumble1074. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/E0k1p0jqRQ
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2017
As for the venue, Barabati Stadium hosted its last ODI more than two years ago when India put up a record 363/5 here en route to thrashing Sri Lanka by 169 runs on November 2, 2014 to set the tone for a 5-0 clean sweep.
However India last played here on October 5, 2015 in a Twenty20 International that they lost by six wickets after being skittled out for 92.
Teams:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Amit Mishra.
England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Jose Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Jake Ball, Liam Dawson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett.
((With PTI Inputs))