    India vs England, 3rd ODI at Eden Gardens: As It Happened

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext January 22, 2017 21:48 PM IST
    • Jan 22, 2017

      21:48(IST)

    • 21:48(IST)

    • 21:48(IST)

    • 21:47(IST)

    • 21:47(IST)

    • 21:39(IST)

      ENGLAND WON BY 5 RUNS

    • 21:38(IST)

      Bhuvneshwar Kumar is on the strike/

    • 21:37(IST)

       WICKET! Woakes dismisses Jadhav for 90.

       

      India 316/9, need 6 off 1 ball

    • 21:37(IST)

    • 21:34(IST)

      Dot ball from Woakes. 

       

      India need 6 off 3 now.

    England won the third ODI by five runs at Eden Gardens. (Reuters)

    Live Scorecard

    Catch all the live action of the third ODI between India and England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

    Toss Update

    India win toss and opt to bowl first.

    Squads

    India: Ajinkya Rahane, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

    England: Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball, David Willey

    Preview

    Ironing out deficiencies and building on a formidable squad will be top of the agenda when India take on England in their last One Day International (ODI) ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy at the Eden Gardens.

    The three-match rubber has already been pocketed by Virat Kohli's men in blue who have won the first two matches in Pune and Cuttack.