India vs England, 3rd ODI at Eden Gardens: As It Happened

21:48(IST)
Kedar 'Damdaar' Jadhav...what a player. Man of the Series...without doubt. Respect. #INDvENG— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 22, 2017
21:48(IST)
@imVkohli @BCCI congratulations on the series win. Enjoyed the fearless cricket played by the team.— Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) January 22, 2017
21:48(IST)
2087 runs in 6 innings. Average of nearly 348 per innings. Doubt it has ever happened before. Just a Bat vs Bat contest.#IndvEng— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 22, 2017
21:47(IST)
WHAT A MATCH! England won by 5 runs.— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 22, 2017
India win the ODI series 2-1.
Well played Jadhav & Pandya!#INDvENG
21:47(IST)
Nerves of steel from Chris Woakes: three dots and a wicket in his last four balls as England finally win a game in India— Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) January 22, 2017
21:39(IST)
ENGLAND WON BY 5 RUNS
21:38(IST)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is on the strike/
21:37(IST)
WICKET! Woakes dismisses Jadhav for 90.
India 316/9, need 6 off 1 ball
21:37(IST)
WICKET! Woakes dismisses Jadhav for 90. India 316/9, need 6 off 1 ball
21:34(IST)
Dot ball from Woakes.
India need 6 off 3 now.
England won the third ODI by five runs at Eden Gardens. (Reuters)
Catch all the live action of the third ODI between India and England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Toss Update
India win toss and opt to bowl first.
Squads
India: Ajinkya Rahane, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah
England: Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball, David Willey
Preview
Ironing out deficiencies and building on a formidable squad will be top of the agenda when India take on England in their last One Day International (ODI) ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy at the Eden Gardens.
The three-match rubber has already been pocketed by Virat Kohli's men in blue who have won the first two matches in Pune and Cuttack.