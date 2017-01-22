India vs England 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Action Moves to Kolkata

Image credit: BCCI.
New Delhi: India take on England in a dead rubber third ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata after winning the first two ODIs in Pune and Cuttack respectively.
The live streaming of the match will be shown on hotstar.com, while the matches will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.
Preview
The hosts have played like a well-oiled machine so far in the series whether chasing or batting first.
If in the first tie, it was Kohli's turn to lead from the front in a 351-run chase along with Kedar Jadhav stepping up; the second offing was all about deja vu as seasoned campaigners Yuvraj Singh (150) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (134) jogged back time with a sublime 256-run stand for the fourth wicket.
The bone of contention is the opening slot where both Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul have failed to get runs.
While Dhawan has a nagging finger injury that might keep him out of the third ODI, Rahul will have to better his showing if he wants to keep his place for the Champions Trophy.
India's bowling battery came to the fore in the last ODI when while defending 381, England captain Eoin Morgan looked in inspiring form along with Moeen Ali, threatening to pull off a memorable win.
Spin hotshot Ravichandran Ashwin translated his Test form in ODIs as well picking up three wickets which included the priced scalp of Morgan to all but seal the deal.
((With IANS Inputs))