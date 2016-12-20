India vs England: A Series of Landmarks for Team India

The victorious Indian team. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: India's victory over England in the recently concluded Test series was full of landmarks for Virat Kohli and his men. Here's a look at them.
1) India posted their highest Test match score ever of 759/7 in the first innings of the 5th Test match at Chennai.
2) Karun Nair became the second Indian player to score a triple century in Test cricket. His unbeaten knock of 303 in Chennai was the cornerstone of India highest Test score ever.
3) Virat Kohli became the first Indian captain to register three double centuries in a calendar year when he scored 235 in the first innings of the 4th Test match in Mumbai.
4) Virat Kohli's series tally of 655 runs is the second time he had crossed 600 runs a Test series, becoming only the third Indian player to do so after Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid.
5) Ravichandran Ashwin became the second Indian player to complete the double of 250 runs and 25 wickets in the series. He scored 306 runs in the series and picked up 28 wickets.
6) This is the first time in the last 100 years of Test cricket that two players took more than 20+ wickets and also had two or more half-centuries to their name. The players in question here being Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.
7) Cheteshwar Pujara and Murali Vijay became the 20th and the 21st Indian batsmen respectively to reach the milestone of 3000 runs in Test cricket.
8) Virat Kohli became the 14th Indian batsman to score 4000 Test runs.
9) This is India's biggest series win over England ever, overshadowing the 3-0 whitewash under Mohammad Azharuddin's captaincy in 1993.
10) This India's first Test series win over England since 2008, having lost the last three on the trot.
