Ben Stokes Slams Fastest Fifty By an Englishman Against Team India

Ben Stokes in action against India in the 1st ODI at Pune (AP Photo)
New Delhi: Ben Stokes powered his way to a half-century in just 33 balls in the first One-Day International against India at Pune to post the fastest fifty by an Englishman against the Men in Blue in ODI history.
Stokes was at his attacking best as he targetted slog over specialist Jasprit Bumrah in the last 10 overs to hit the big shots.
The southpaw's blitz was eventually cut short by the same bowler when he was on 62, but his efforts ensured that England amassed a huge total of 350 runs after being put into bat by India's new limited overs captain Virat Kohli.
Ben Stokes in action (Getty Images)
Stokes came out in the middle after the dismissal of the dangerous Jos Buttler in the 38th over. And just when India thought they were clawing back in the game, he started the carnage.
Stokes hit as many as five sixes and two boundaries in his 40-ball knock to bring the Indian bowling attack to its knees. He was quick to judge the length of the ball and the trademark golf club swing meant Stokes was the king of the ring in the rather small MCS stadium in Pune.
Stokes hit Bumrah for two maximums as the paceman erred in his line and length, and got one big blow each out of Kedar Jadhav, R Ashwin and Umesh Yadav's bowling respectively.