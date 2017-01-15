India vs England Live Score: 1st ODI in Pune

Back to Back Fours: Umesh bowling from the other end now and bowls a short delivery which is pulled by Roy for a boundary behind the keeper. Roy makes it two fours of two delivery by flicking a ball on the leg side with exquisite timing. The opener is dealing in boundaries at the moment.

Four: Roy is blazing away at the moment but this boundary has to be the shot of the day so far. A trademark straight drive that would have made Sunil Gavaskar proud.

50: A very fine innings by Jason Roy who hits his 10th boundary of the innings to slam a half century of just 36 deliveries.

Bowling Change: Virat Kohli turns to spin to stop the Roy juggernaut, Ravindra Jadeja introduced into the attack.

Four: Bumrah offers little bit of width and Roy cuts hard for his 11th boundary of the innings. He is looking in really good knick and that spells danger for Kohli and company.

Four: Joe Root hits his first boundary off the innings by reverse paddle sweeping Jadeja for a four behind keeper MS Dhoni. Its a very unusual shot but not for someone like Root.

Virat turns to his trump card now to stop the onslaught - R Ashwin brought into the attack for the first time.

Preview

MS Dhoni will be playing under Kohli for the first time as a pure wicket-keeper batsman and it would be interesting to see how the new arrangement works for India.

India will miss their top limited-over star Rohit Sharma who is still out of action after undergoing surgery and have recalled Yuvraj Singh, their hero of the 2011 World Cup triumph at home, after four years.

Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav are the options for seam while Amit Mishra is also present as back-up option to bowl spin.

Toss Update:

India win toss and opt to bowl first

Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett