India vs England Live Score: 1st T20I in Kanpur

50: India go past the 50 runs mark in quick time with Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina at the crease for the hosts.

Out: Virat Kohli dismissed by Moeen Ali for 29. Kohli hit the bowl the hard but Morgan took a good catch at mid on. Yuvraj Singh comes out to bat. India 56/2

Misfield: Sloppy fielding by Plunkett at mid on as he lets the ball pass between his legs and the batsmen run two extra runs.

Four: Raina hits the last ball of Stokes' over for a boundary towards the third man. A wide delivery by Stokes and Raina obliged by cutting it hard towards the third man region.

Four: Yuvraj Singh gets into the act as he slams his first boundary of the innings. Ali bowls a quick delivery and Yuvraj hits it straight over the bowlers head and the ball takes one bounce and goes over the ropes.

Out: Stunning catch by Adil Rashid to dismiss Yuvraj Singh for 12. But there was some issue with the catch as it wasn't clear to the on-field umpires and third umpire finally gives the decision in favor of the visitors. Plunkett gets his first wicket of the innings. Great running catch by Rashid as the ball had gone way up in the air.

The stage is not set for Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni to turn back the clock and put India in a commanding position. But at the moment it looks difficult for the hosts.

Six: That's vintage stuff from Raina as he hits a huge hit towards long off. The ball sails way over the boundary.

Live Scorecard

Catch all the live action of the first T20I between India and England at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur.

Toss Update

England win toss and opt to bowl first

Squads

India: Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parvez Rasool, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra

England: Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Joe Root (c), Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Preview

India's young guns will get an opportunity to fire on the big stage and carry forward the exceptional dominance over England when they clash with the visitors in the three-match Twenty20 series.

India have a different squad for the T20s compared to the one that was picked for the preceding ODI series. The six players who were not part of the 50-over squad are Rishabh Pant, Mandeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parvez Rasool, Suresh Raina and Ashish Nehra.