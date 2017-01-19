    Quick Links

    India vs England Live Score: 2nd ODI in Cuttack

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext January 19, 2017 14:00 PM IST
    • Jan 19, 2017

      14:00(IST)

      Willey looking to cash-in on the pressure created by Woakes

      The left-arm pacer is bowling a good line

      India's score reads 25/3 with Yuvraj and Dhoni at the crease

    • 13:58(IST)

    • 13:56(IST)

      Dhawan is gone 

      Woakes is bowling a fine spell

      Dhawan (11) plays an expansive drive with his feet stuck to the crease and the timber is disturbed

      India's score reads 25/3

    • 13:54(IST)

      Woakes drops Dhawan

      Easy return catch, but Woakes fails to hold on

      Lucky escape for Dhawan (11)

      India's score reads 25/2

    • 13:47(IST)

      Kohli is gone after two beautiful shots

      Woakes has done it for England

      Great catch by Ben Stokes in second slip

      Dangerman Kohli goes for 8

      India's score reads 22/2

    • 13:45(IST)

      And again from Kohli

      Another straight drive and the same result as the ball crosses the ropes

      India's score reads 22/1

    • 13:44(IST)

      King Kohli starts in style

      Pitched up, Kohli drives it down the ground

      Beautiful shot and ball races into the ropes

      India's score reads 18/1

    • 13:42(IST)

      Woakes picks up Rahul

      Bowls it in the area of uncertainty and Ben Stokes plucks it up at second slip

      Rahul goes for five

      India's score reads 14/1

    • 13:39(IST)

      Another majestic drive

      Pitched up in Dhawan's area and he smashes it again through covers

      India's score reads 14/0

    • 13:38(IST)

      Beautiful drive

      Dhawan gets one up in his zone and hits a cover drive

      First boundary for Dhawan

      India's score reads 10/0

    File Image of Virat Kohli. (AP Photo)

    Live Scorecard

    Catch all the live action of the second ODI between India and England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack through our live blog.

    Toss Update

    England win toss, opt to bowl first

    Squads

    India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

    England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball, David Willey

    Preview

    A flamboyant Indian team that has converted chasing down incredible targets into an art form are once again ready to show their ruthless streak as they aim for a series clinching victory against England in the second One Day International match.

    India now are the only team to have chased 350-plus thrice and in each of them Kohli has been the backbone with centuries each but Jadhav's innings caught English skipper Eoin Morgan off-guard.

    The hosts have a good record at the Barabati Stadium, where they have won 11 out of their 15 ODI games.

    However India last played here on October 5, 2015 in a Twenty20 International that they lost by six wickets after getting bundled out for 92.