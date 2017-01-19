India vs England Live Score: 2nd ODI in Cuttack

14:00(IST)
Willey looking to cash-in on the pressure created by Woakes
The left-arm pacer is bowling a good line
India's score reads 25/3 with Yuvraj and Dhoni at the crease
13:58(IST)
Chris Woakes picks his 3rd wicket. Shikhar Dhawan goes for the drive but edges it straight back onto the stumps,— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 19, 2017
India 25/3. #INDvENG
13:56(IST)
Dhawan is gone
Woakes is bowling a fine spell
Dhawan (11) plays an expansive drive with his feet stuck to the crease and the timber is disturbed
India's score reads 25/3
13:54(IST)
Woakes drops Dhawan
Easy return catch, but Woakes fails to hold on
Lucky escape for Dhawan (11)
India's score reads 25/2
13:47(IST)
Kohli is gone after two beautiful shots
Woakes has done it for England
Great catch by Ben Stokes in second slip
Dangerman Kohli goes for 8
India's score reads 22/2
13:45(IST)
And again from Kohli
Another straight drive and the same result as the ball crosses the ropes
India's score reads 22/1
13:44(IST)
King Kohli starts in style
Pitched up, Kohli drives it down the ground
Beautiful shot and ball races into the ropes
India's score reads 18/1
13:42(IST)
Woakes picks up Rahul
Bowls it in the area of uncertainty and Ben Stokes plucks it up at second slip
Rahul goes for five
India's score reads 14/1
13:39(IST)
Another majestic drive
Pitched up in Dhawan's area and he smashes it again through covers
India's score reads 14/0
13:38(IST)
Beautiful drive
Dhawan gets one up in his zone and hits a cover drive
First boundary for Dhawan
India's score reads 10/0
File Image of Virat Kohli. (AP Photo)
Catch all the live action of the second ODI between India and England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack through our live blog.
Toss Update
England win toss, opt to bowl first
Squads
India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah
England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball, David Willey
Preview
A flamboyant Indian team that has converted chasing down incredible targets into an art form are once again ready to show their ruthless streak as they aim for a series clinching victory against England in the second One Day International match.
India now are the only team to have chased 350-plus thrice and in each of them Kohli has been the backbone with centuries each but Jadhav's innings caught English skipper Eoin Morgan off-guard.
The hosts have a good record at the Barabati Stadium, where they have won 11 out of their 15 ODI games.
However India last played here on October 5, 2015 in a Twenty20 International that they lost by six wickets after getting bundled out for 92.