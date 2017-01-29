India vs England Live Score: 2nd T20I in Nagpur

50: KL Rahul slams a 32-ball fifty to keep India in the match as three top order batsmen have already been dismissed.

Half century for @klrahul11 and it receives the applause of @msdhoni #TeamIndia #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/tyxeOovTBI

Four: Rashid bowling a bad delivery down the leg side and Rahul sweeps and gets a boundary behind the keeper. Rahul and Pandey have put on a partnership of 34 from just 19 deliveries now.

Lucky Pandey: Stokes bowls a brilliant slow delivery and the ball hits the wicket and the lights go up but the bails failed to dislodge from the groove. NOT OUT. but thoughts should go out for Stokes as he deserved a wicket with that beautiful delivery.

The boundaries have dried up at the moment as Rahul and Pandey are content with taking singles and doubles to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Four: First four in 19 balls for India as KL Rahul hits the ball hard that flies towards the third man boundary.

Out: Rahul perishes for 71 after he hits a short slower ball from Johnson straight into the hands of Stokes who was fielding at deep mid-wicket. India : 125/4

Six: First boundary for Manish Pandey and it's a huge six by the right hander. Slow ball from Mills is picked up by Pandey and he slams hit straight down the ground for maximum.

Facing the prospect of a series defeat at home for the first time in 15 months, skipper Virat Kohli will have a relook at his team combination as hosts India take on a resurgent England in a do-or-die second T20 International.

The last time that India lost a series was 2-3 against South Africa in October 2015. After receiving a sound thrashing in the first T20 International at Kanpur, the hosts' first aim will be to keep the series alive.