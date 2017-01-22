India vs England Live Score: 3rd ODI at Eden Gardens

The seam is coming out beautifully from Bhuvneshwar's hand. Billings finding the going slightly tougher against Bhuvi as he can't just hit on the rise with the ball swinging. England's score reads 33/0

Last time when India played an ODI at Eden Gardens this happened.. Rohit Sharma: 264 runs Sri Lanka: 251 All out

It is time for Bumrah to take over from Pandya. Bumrah gets three balls to swing past Billings's bat, before inducing the edge which falls short of the slip cordon. Good start from Bumrah.

Four times Bumrah has gone past Sam Billings's outside edge in his very first over. It is a maiden from Bumrah as England's score reads 33/0 after 8 overs.

A boundary after 11 balls. Roy goes over the top and Bhuvi gets a pat from skipper Kohli. It wasn't a bad ball at all and the batsman took the risk. England's score reads 37/0

Billings hits that one on the up off Bumrah. Nicely hit by Billings after being troubled by Bumrah in the previous over. A cover drive that the fielder had no chance to stop. England's score reads 43/0

Bumrah comes back strongly after being hit for a boundary. There is a good cover of grass on the wicket and life will be difficult for the batsmen. A beauty to end the over as Bumrah again beats the edge. England's score reads 43/0

Hardik Pandya replaces Bhuvi. Immediately gets the ball to beat Roy's bat. But the ball dies down as it hits Dhoni on the pads. The inconsistent bounce could be a cause for concern.

Billings hits a straight drive. It was pitched up by Pandya and billings latches onto it. The ball races away to the boundary. You can't set the field for this one. England's score reads 48/0

Roy plays a half-flick, half-drive off Bumrah as the ball races into the mid-wicket fence. It was short from Bumrah and Roy immediately punished him. England's score crosses the 50-run mark. A good start by England even as the ball has moved around

England's Jason Roy plays a shot during the third one day international cricket match against India at Eden Gardens. (AP Photo)

Live Scorecard

Catch all the live action of the third ODI between India and England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Toss Update

India win toss and opt to bowl first.

Squads

India: Ajinkya Rahane, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

England: Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball, David Willey

Preview

Ironing out deficiencies and building on a formidable squad will be top of the agenda when India take on England in their last One Day International (ODI) ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy at the Eden Gardens.

The three-match rubber has already been pocketed by Virat Kohli's men in blue who have won the first two matches in Pune and Cuttack.