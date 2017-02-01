India vs England Live Score: Raina Fifty Takes India Past Hundred

SIX: MS Dhoni's big blade swings and swings hard and the ball goes the distance in this small ground. The attack is on and England bowlers are feeling the heat. Anything under 200 is achievable on this ground

WICKET: Suresh Raina looks to clear the mid-off fielder but fails. Raina depart for a well-made 63 of just 45 balls. India 120/3 in 13.3 overs

Yuvraj Singh out in the middle and it will now be up to the old Dhoni-Yuvraj firm to take India to a formidable total today. Remember it's winner takes all in this decider and England will look to win this one after losing the Test and ODI series

If India scores at 12 runs an over in these last 6 overs then they will reach 195. It is on the cards and these batsmen need to make that happen because England has a deep batting line-up with lot of big hitters

BOUNDARY: MS Dhoni opens the face and gets a much needed boundary away. India now 132/3 in 15 overs. How much can the Indians get in the last 5 overs

BOUNDARY: That was bowled on the leg side and Dhoni knows the fine leg is up and he guides it past the fielder to the boundary

Yuvraj Singh dealing in singles still and Dhoni doing most of the hitting. India needs both these batsmen to fire, India now 142/3 after 16 overs. It is a good platform and India will be aiming at a 180+ score for sure. Anything else will be a bonus

BOUNDARY: Dhoni pummels that down the ground and gets a boundary. India needs many more, up to 146 now

TWO DOT BALLS: Stokes bowls them full and Dhoni plays two dot balls and the pressure is on MSD now

BOUNDARY: Stokes bowls that full again and Dhoni opens his legs and gets that away over the mid-wicket fielder for a boundary. India 153/3 in 17 overs.

Their supremacy restored after a rare blip, India will go for the kill even as an angry England alight at the Garden City with fire in their bellies, setting the stage for a tantalising series-deciding third and final Twenty20 International.

A 4-0 triumph in a five-match Test rubber was followed by a 2-1 win in Virat Kohli's maiden assignment as ODI skipper, and the Delhi dazzler would look to translate that result into the shortest format also and conclude what has so far been a hugely successful winter on a high.

Trailing, surprisingly, 0-1 heading into the second T20 game in Nagpur, India were helped by a terrific display of death bowling by young Jasprit Bumrah, and an umpiring howler, in staging a fightback in the three-match series.