India vs England Live Streaming: Where to Watch ODIs and T20s

Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Getty Images)
After drubbing Alastair Cook's men 4-0 in Tests, India's newly-crowned limited overs captain Virat Kohli has firmly set sights on winning the ODI and T20 series against Eoin Morgan's men.
India are scheduled to play 3 ODIs and T20 each, with the first One Day International is scheduled to be played in Pune on January 15.
The live streaming of the matches will be shown on hotstar.com, while the matches will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.
ODI Fixtures:
1st ODI: Pune, January 15
2nd ODI: Cuttack, January 19
3rd ODI: Kolkata, January 22
T20 Fixtures:
1st T20: Kanpur, January 26
2nd T20: Nagpur, January 29
3rd T20: Bangalore, February 1