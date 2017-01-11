    Quick Links

    cricketnext

    News

    #ben stokes #eoin morgan #india vs england 2016-17 #india vs england odi #india vs england t20 #joe root #ms dhoni #virat kohli #yuvraj singh

    India vs England Live Streaming: Where to Watch ODIs and T20s

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext Jan 11, 2017 14:01 IST| UPDATED: Jan 11, 2017 14:04 IST
    Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Getty Images)

    Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Getty Images)

    After drubbing Alastair Cook's men 4-0 in Tests, India's newly-crowned limited overs captain Virat Kohli has firmly set sights on winning the ODI and T20 series against Eoin Morgan's men.

    India are scheduled to play 3 ODIs and T20 each, with the first One Day International is scheduled to be played in Pune on January 15.

    The live streaming of the matches will be shown on hotstar.com, while the matches will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

    ODI Fixtures:

    1st ODI: Pune, January 15

    2nd ODI: Cuttack, January 19

    3rd ODI: Kolkata, January 22

    T20 Fixtures:

    1st T20: Kanpur, January 26

    2nd T20: Nagpur, January 29

    3rd T20: Bangalore, February 1