India vs England Live Streaming: Where to Watch the Series-Deciding 3rd T20I

Their supremacy restored after a rare blip, India will go for the kill even as an angry England alight at the Garden City with fire in their bellies, setting the stage for a tantalising series-deciding third and final Twenty20 International.
A 4-0 triumph in a five-match Test rubber was followed by a 2-1 win in Virat Kohli's maiden assignment as ODI skipper, and the Delhi dazzler would look to translate that result into the shortest format also and conclude what has so far been a hugely successful winter on a high.
Trailing, surprisingly, 0-1 heading into the second T20 game in Nagpur, India were helped by a terrific display of death bowling by young Jasprit Bumrah, and an umpiring howler, in staging a fightback in the three-match series.
When is the third T20I?
The third T20I will be played on February 1, 2017 (Wednesday).
Where will the third T20I between India and England be played?
It will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
Where can one watch the match?
The match will be broadcast live on Start Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 HD.
What time does the 3rd T20I start?
The coverage starts 6:50 PM.