    India vs England Live Streaming: Where to Watch the T20 Series

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext Jan 24, 2017 20:16 IST| UPDATED: Jan 24, 2017 20:16 IST
    Indian cricket team. (AFP Photo)

    After winning his first ODI series as captain, Virat Kohli has firmly set sights on winning the T20 series against England as well.

    India are scheduled to play three T20 matches against Eoin Morgan's men, with the match scheduled to be played in Kanpur on Republic Day.

    The live streaming of the matches will be shown on hotstar.com, while the matches will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

    Fixtures:

    1st T20: Kanpur, January 26

    2nd T20: Nagpur, January 29

    3rd T20: Bangalore, February 1