India vs England: Of Alastair Cook's Reluctance And Virat Kohli's Hunger

Image credit: Reuters.
The late Martin Crowe had famously said in 2014 that England captain Alastair Cook needed to get more on to the front foot, not only while wielding his Gray-Nicolls blade, but also on the field as a leader to get better results, and also shut up his critics who had created a furore dissecting, and then dismantling his technique, temperament, and even his place in the team. Cook did make some minor adjustments, and moved on, leading England to some big wins, and also getting some runs for himself. But perhaps the front foot problem stayed, the one in which the skipper had to lead from the front, even in the face of a hideous mauling repeated over 8 weeks in unforgiving sub-continental conditions. Exhausted to the point where the team failed to eke out that last bit of inspiration to fight for their pride in the Chepauk Test. Cook and his team will return home with memories of a wretched series, the impact of which might diminish their past achievements. But the Gray-Nicolls blade isn’t going anywhere. Its tough to predict if the English skipper will pad up again in 7 months time, but for India’s newest Test triple centurion Karun Nair who wields a blade from the same makers, it’s the perfect start in what has been a remarkably successful series.
Stats-wielding nerds - (lovers of the game too) - are having a field day reeling of each of the summits scaled by Virat Kohli’s proud men, but the fact that a 5th day in sultry Chennai drew in so many to witness the final chapter in what has been a remarkable year for Test cricket will warm the cockles of most faithfuls. “That’s the kind of cricket we have played over the past few months. That’s why we see so many people come in and watch the Indian team play. Because they understand what they are going to get."
Headlines screaming ‘lagaan’ are creating a frenzy on social media, but for the Indian skipper, this is nothing short of total dominance, a ‘complete performance’, as he said. “It’s not going to be the kind of cricket that doesn’t take the game anywhere. It’s going to be played with a vision to win. That’s where the connect is made between the crowd and the players.”
Jadeja’s relentless pursuit to take wickets might have surprised his critics, but his series tally of 26 wickets weren’t only the result of some bird-brain batting, but his near-perfect line and length, and the subtle changes in pace that had the batsmen in two minds even before the delivery was bowled. Ashwin consolidated his numero uno status – a bagful of wickets to add to his 300-plus runs with the bat, thus justifying the English fears of being trapped in his web. That the duo’s series haul of 54 wickets and over 500 runs didn’t do Kohli’s cause any harm wasn’t just an addition to the stat-pack – it is just one of the aspects in which India outplayed England. And there are more.
That Jayant Yadav would come out of nowhere to rattle England, with 9 wickets, and a superb, critical hundred in Mumbai to virtually seal the series wasn’t part of anyone’s predictions pre-series. That Karun Nair would strike a triple hundred in the only game where both Pujara and Kohli wouldn’t click! That India now look good enough to extend its 18-game unbeaten streak that in itself is a record, that the skipper along with coach Anil Kumble could face a happy conundrum when selecting the next Test squad. The achievements are multiple. The bench is stronger than ever. It’s time for a very well-deserved break for Team India.
A final quip (stats again). This was the best year in test cricket for India. Let’s get them again in 2017. Till then, cheerios