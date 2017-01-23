India vs England T20 Series: Mishra, Rasool Replace Jadeja, Ashwin

File photo of Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: India's spin twins R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested for the upcoming three-match T20 series against England, the BCCI announced on Monday.
Leg spinner Amit Mishra and Jammu and Kashmir cricketer Parvez Rasool have been named as replacements for the resting duo. India are scheduled to play three T20s against England, with the first match to be played in Kanpur on Republic Day.
Mishra last featured for India in the fifth Test against England at Chennai while his last ODI appearance came against New Zealand in the 5th ODI at Vizag where he picked up 5/18 as the Kiwis were thrashed by 190 runs.
On the other hand, 27-year-old Parvez Rasool made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in 2014 — which remains his only international appearance till date. Rasool picked up two wickets on his debut.
Rasool also put in a starring performance in India A's second warm-up game against England — where he picked up 3/38 to help the team beat the visitors by six wickets.