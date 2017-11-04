India vs New Zealand: 10 Reasons to Watch 2nd T20 International at Rajkot

A win on Saturday, would be India’s second ever only against the Kiwis in the shortest format of the game, and it’d also see the Men in Blue take an unassailable lead in the series.
Here are 10 reasons why you should definitely not miss the India vs New Zealand match in Rajkot.
• This will be the second T20 international game at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium where the first innings average score is 169 in the last two IPL seasons.
• Three more wickets for Yuzvendra Chahal will see him join Kesrick Williams & Rashid Khan with the most T20I wickets this year – 17.
• Ten more runs will see Virat Kohli become the first Indian to reach 7000 T20 runs in his career.
• India captain Virat Kohli is one boundary away from his 200th boundary in T20 internationals, he will be only the third batsman to achieve this milestone.
• Tim Southee needs 4 wickets to become the second New Zealand bowler with 50 or more wickets in T20 Internationals.
• Jasprit Bumrah is 10 wickets away from bringing up 100 international wickets.
• Another 28 runs will make Rohit Sharma the second Indian to complete 1,500 runs in T20 International cricket.
• Yuzvendra Chahal’s 6/25 against England earlier in the year is the best bowling figures in T20 International cricket.
• Kane Williamson has a T20 International batting strike rate of 96.96 against India, and it is his worst against any opposition he has played against at least thrice.
• Ish Sodhi has taken a wicket in all the 13 T20 International matches that he has played so far in his career.
Teams:
India:
Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul.
New Zealand:
Kane Williamson (capt), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.
Match commences at 7pm IST.
India vs New Zealand 2017ish sodhijasprit bumrahKane WilliamsonMohammed Sirajrohit sharmaTim Southeevirat kohli
First Published: November 4, 2017, 1:06 PM IST