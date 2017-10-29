India vs New Zealand: 10 Reasons to Watch the Third ODI at Kanpur

1: More four for Shikhar Dhawan to hit one hundred fours in ODIs this year.
o Only Kohli (127), de Kock (106) & Tharanga (100) have hit 100 fours this year.
• 1: More century for Virat Kohli to overtake Rahul Dravid and be the Indian with the second-most International centuries.
o Kohli & Dravid both are on 48, behind Sachin’s 100.
o Also, it will be Kohli’s 6th ODI century of 2017, the most by any captain in a calendar year.
• 6: Runs for Kane Williamson to be the 2nd New Zealander to 500 ODI runs in 2017.
• 65: Runs for Martin Guptill to be the 7th New Zealander to 10,000 international runs.
• 71: Runs for Rohit Sharma to be the 2nd player (and second Indian) to 1,000 ODI runs in 2017.
• 78: Runs for Virat Kohli to score the most runs by any captain in an ODI year.
o Kohli has 1,347 this year: Ponting made 1,424 in 2007.
• 83: Runs for Virat Kohli to be the 6th Indian to reach 9,000 ODI runs.
• 98: Runs for MS Dhoni to be the 5th Indian to reach 16,000 international runs.
• 145: Runs for Kane Williamson to be the 5th New Zealander to 11,000 international runs.
• 1: More wicket for Jasprit Bumrah to reach 50 ODI wickets.
• 6: More wickets for Trent Boult to reach 100 ODI wickets.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker and Ish Sodhi.
First Published: October 29, 2017, 10:30 AM IST