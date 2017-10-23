India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Team India Report Card

Indian captain Virat Kohli in the post match interview said that the hosts were around 30 runs short of a winning total. Here is Cricketnext's analysis of each and every Indian player from Thursday's match.
Shikhar Dhawan: Rating 2: Verdict: Poor
Shikhar Dhawan has the ability to attract praise and criticism in equal amounts and on Sunday it was time for the the latter as the southpaw perished early. While success and failure is part and parcel of a sportsperson's life, what is important though is that same mistakes are not repeated often. But in case of Dhawan that doesn't hold true as he continues to get out while playing shots outside the off stump. Trent Boult bowled one just outside the off-stump, a delivery that rose from good length and took the outside edge of Dhawan's bat. The Indian opener played a 'nothing' shot to get out. Dhawan will look to make better use of the remaining two opportunities, especially with Ajinkya Rahane waiting in the wings.
Rohit Sharma: Rating 3: Verdict: Poor
Rohit Sharma it seems had come out with a single point agenda of dominating the Kiwi new ball bowlers and he succeeded in that for some time. But the Indian opener's decision to go for a 'golf club' swing to an in-swinging delivery from Trent Boult led to his dismissal, which wasn't pretty smooth on the eye. Expect the 'hitman' to get back to run scoring ways soon, but the in coming delivery from the left arm paceman remains a cause of worry.
Virat Kohli: Rating 9: Verdict: Very Good
There is a certain flamboyance that has come to be associated with Virat Kohli's batting these days, but on Sunday the Indian captain played an innings, that was unlike his usual style. Kohli understood the importance of playing a long innings, especially with wickets falling around him, and the Indian captain's knock of 121 was perhaps one of his most measured ones till date in ODI cricket. He held the innings together and then upped the ante towards the end. The bonus of course was getting past Ricky Ponting to become the batsman with the second highest number of centuries in ODIs.
Kohli, the captain, tried his best to bring in different bowling combinations to break the crucial partnership between Latham and Taylor but nothing seemed to work. He will look for more support from the other batsmen in the remaining two matches of the series.
Kedar Jadhav: Rating 3: Verdict: Poor
The Wankhede pitch wasn't a flat deck in the first innings and with the ball stopping and coming on to the bat, it was difficult for a player like Kedar Yadav to play his shots. Yadav, who generally likes to attack the opposition bowling failed to get off the blocks and eventually was sent back to the pavillion by left spinner Mitchell Santner for 12. A drop catch of Colin Munro later in the day pretty much manifested the poor day in office that the Maharashtra player had.
Dinesh Karthik: Rating 6: Verdict: Above Average
Yet another opportunity for Dinesh Karthik to revive his stop and start international career and the wicket-keeper batsman looked in good touch. He came in to bat with India in trouble at 71/3 and put together a 73-run stand with captain Virat Kohli. Karthik's shot making was script and his running between the wickets continues to be an asset. An attempted pull off Southee landed straight in the hands of long leg fielder and nipped a promising innings in the bud
Karthik showcased his ability in the outfiled too by taking a good low catch to dismiss Martin Guptill. A decent return for the Tamil Nadu player, but he will have to get the big scores to cement his position in Indian middle order.
MS Dhoni: Rating 5: Verdict: Average
MS Dhoni had the chance to repair the Indian innings along with Kohli and he started the process by giving effective company to the Indian captain. But Dhoni was dismissed while chasing a wide delivery which he hit straight into the hands of the point fielder. A well-set Dhoni departed for 25 and that meant the pressure increased on Kohli and he couldn't go after the bowling till the end. India expects more from the former captain, especially in trying circumstances.
Hardik Pandya: Rating 5: Verdict: Average
A big six off Mitchell Santner was the highlight of Hardik Pandya's 16-run knock. He picked up the important wicket of Martin Guptill with a skiddy bouncer and ended up with the best bowling figures of 1/46 among the Indian bowlers. Had Pandya the batsman stayed till late, India would have got the thirty more runs that Kohli said they needed had Pandya stuck around longer.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Rating 5: Verdict: Average
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's impeccable accuracy in one-day cricket off late has led to teams giving him utmost respect early in the innings. The result has been a very good economy right for the bowler. Bhuvneshwar though was on the end of some stick from the New Zealand openers as Colin Munro and Martin Guptill targetted the medium pacer to unsettle him. Bhuvi's inability to get the early breakthroughs ended up costing India.
Bhuvi the batsman though was in great form and it was his explosive batting towards the end, that took the hosts to a challenging total of 280 runs.
Kuldeep Yadav: Rating 4: Below Verdict: Below Average
Kuldeep started perfectly by getting the big scalp of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. The left arm wrist spinner though was guilty of dropping the ball short on way too many occasions and that resulted in the duo of Taylor and Latham taking control of the middle overs. He ended with figures of 1/64 and failed either put a lid on runs.
Yuzvendra Chahal: Rating 3: Verdict: Poor
While young Kuldeep stole the limelight in the Australia series with his hat-trick it was Chahal who was Kohli's go to bowler whenever the team was in a tough spot. Chhal though failed to trouble the New Zealand batsmen on Sunday and that proved to be the turning point of the match. Latham and Taylor kept milking runs off the leg spinner and Kohli had no plan B to turn too.
Jasprit Bumrah: Rating 5: Verdict: Average
Jasprit Bumrah gave India the important breakthrough of Colin Munro and almost dismissed Guptill in the same over. He bowled with verve and pace and managed to trouble the New Zealand batsmen. But no support from the other end meant Bumrah eventually lost steam.
First Published: October 23, 2017, 4:57 PM IST