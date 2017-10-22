India vs New Zealand 1st ODI, When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming, TV Timings IST

The Indians are on a high after comprehensively thrashing world champions Australia earlier this month. And the Black Caps will have to come up with really a special effort to make a mark against the rampaging hosts.
Banking on settled batting and bowling combinations with most of the columns ticked, the hosts appear to be too well-groomed a unit for the comfort of the visitors.
Although India suffered a resounding loss to South Africa on a belter of a track at this very venue three seasons ago, they went on to win three series on the trot in their backyard and are now a force to reckon with in the upcoming series.
In fact, since surrendering to Australia back in 2009-10, India have lost only to Pakistan (2012) and South Africa in 16 bilateral rubbers, a clear indication of how dominant they have been in familiar conditions.
Considering that the 4-1 result over Australia was achieved without skipper Virat Kohli being in top form and despite the absence of prolific opener Shikhar Dhawan, it was a huge achievement.
The 1st ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on 22nd October (Sunday).
The 1st ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
The 1st ODI between India and New Zealand will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1,3 HD.
The live broadcast of the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand will start at 01:30 PM IST.
The 1st ODI between India and New Zealand can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow cricketnext.com.
Squads: India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker and Ish Sodhi.
First Published: October 22, 2017, 9:25 AM IST