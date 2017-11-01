India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, Highlights: As It Happened

And for the final over, Ashish Nehra comes into the attack. He bowls with a lot shorter run-up. He peppers Ish Sodhi with short ones. But Sodhi gets his revenge by hitting a four over Nehra's head. He takes a while to deliver his last ball, as he pitches the ball full. That is just seven runs of the over. New Zealand score 149/8.
That is ordinary running by Ish Sodhi. His partner calls twice in the over for two runs, only to be sent back. Bumrah delivers another good over, as Kiwis showing no fight now. Their aim should be to bat through the next over without losing any more wickets. And on the fifth delivery of the over Santner picks the full ball to dispatch it for a four. He follows it up by a six in the same direction. It's 142/8.
Yuzvendra comes back into the attack. Latham finally gets going in the over as he pulls Chahal for a six over mid-wicket. That's a six after seven overs now. New Zealand need many more of those, if they want to challenge India here. In the meanwhile, Chahal getting vicious turn, that troubles the Kiwi batsmen. New Zealand are 80/3, as they need 123 in 48 balls.
Latham sweeps to a full Axar delivery. The batsmen run, as the fielder hits the stumps. The on-field upire goes to the TV umpire. No danger there for Bruce. New Zealand showing now urgency till now in their approach, as they deal in one's and two's the entire over. Just six runs from the over. It's 71/3 after 11 overs.
Pandya keeps the length short to Latham. The batsman cuts, and the ball flies past backward point for a four. The new batsman Tom Bruce makes the most of short-pitch bowling as he smacks one for four over covers. That makes it 11 of the over. New Zealand are 65/3 after 10 overs. More overs needed like these for the Kiwis.
Axar comes back for another over. Right now the Kiwis aren't getting enough boundaries. Tom Latham hasn't got going till now in his innings. That has put additional pressure on Williamson to do the scoring. Just six runs coming from the over, as New Zealand crawl to 54/2 in 9 overs. Better effort needed here from the Kiwis.
Ashish Nehra back into the attack. Bowls a bit short to Williamson, as he rocks back, and pulls the ball for a four. The next delivery, Williamson gets too ambitious and tries to place the ball over mid off. But the batsman mistimes it, as Kohli gets his hand on the ball. That's a miss. New Zealand get another 10 from the over. It's 48/2 after eight.
Nehra starts his second over with a short ball to Munro, that catches a thin edge of Munro's bat. But Dhoni doesn't take it cleanly. Third ball of the over, Nehra over steps, and gives a free hit. But not much damage done there, as Munro gets only two runs. That is followed by a wide delivery. New Zealand 15/ 1 after 3.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
