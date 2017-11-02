Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, Highlights: Kohli and Boys Thrash Kiwis in Opener

Cricketnext Staff |Cricketnext | Updated: November 2, 2017, 10:55 AM IST

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 1st T20I, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi 01 November, 2017

Toss won by New Zealand (decided to bowl)

India beat New Zealand by 53 runs

Man of the Match: Shikhar Dhawan

22:23(IST)

INDIA WIN! That's a convincing win for India, against New Zealand. They beat Kiwis by 54 runs. And this happens to be the first time that India beat New Zealand in a T20I. 

22:22(IST)

And for the final over, Ashish Nehra comes into the attack. He bowls with a lot shorter run-up.  He peppers Ish Sodhi with short ones. But Sodhi gets his revenge by hitting a four over Nehra's head. He takes a  while to deliver his last ball, as he pitches the ball full. That is just seven runs of the over. New Zealand score 149/8. 

22:18(IST)

That is ordinary running by Ish Sodhi. His partner calls twice in the over for two runs, only to be sent back. Bumrah delivers another good over, as Kiwis showing no fight now. Their aim should be to bat through the next over without losing any more wickets. And on the fifth delivery of the over Santner picks the full ball to dispatch it for a four. He follows it up by a six in the same direction. It's 142/8.

22:13(IST)

Santner dispatches Bhuvneshwar for a four through deep midwicket. The lower-order batsman follows it up with a big six in the same direction. All these runs won't really help the Kiwis, but will be good for Santner's confidence, coming into the next match. It's 126/8 after 18 overs. 

22:09(IST)

That's really good over by Bumrah. He makes the batsmen make mistakes, and is rewarded by a wicket in the over. Towards the end of the over, Ish Sodhi edges the ball to third man for a four. That won't make a difference to the Indians now. New Zealand are 115/8 after 17 overs. 

22:07(IST)

OUT! Southee attempts a big shot, as the bat catches the lower end of the bat. Dhoni makes no mistake as he catches the ball cleanly. That makes it 111/8. It looks all but over for the Kiwis. 

22:04(IST)

That's an eventful over from Chahal. The ball goes to fielder Ashish Nehra, as he fumbles trying to stop it with his foot. The crowd and Kohli see the funny side of it. A successful over from Chahal comes to an end. That makes it 105/7 after 16 overs. 

22:02(IST)

STUMPED! Chahal picks up his second here. He tosses the ball up, as Latham gives him a charge. Dhoni is quick to remove the bails on the wrong one. It's all gappening for India here. It's 101/7. 

22:00(IST)

Bumrah keeps it tight in his over. After a four from Nicholls, Bumrah comes back strongly to give away just one run after that. There is no coming back for Kiwis from this poistin. They are 95/6 after 15 overs.  

21:57(IST)

RUNOUT! That is brilliant piece of fielding by India skipper Virat Kohli. Henry Nichols looks to steal a run from Kohli, as he attacks the ball, and takes an aim at the stumps in a jiffy. Henry is out by a mile. That makes it 94/6.

21:53(IST)

Yuzvendra Chahal has a quick over here. He mixes it up with his leg-spinners and the worng ones really well. That over just accounts for six runs. New Zealand need 113 from six overs. That though, looks an impossible task. It's 90/5 after 14 overs.

21:51(IST)

A successful over by Axar comes to an end, that leaves the Kiwi side reeling. That is ordinary stuff by the batsmen. They have totally failed to take the attack to the Indians. India, on the other hand have countered the sweep shot well, by placing fielders in the right areas. It's 84/5.

21:49(IST)

ANOTHER WICKET! A similar sort of wicket for Axar. New Batsman Colin de Grandhomme skies one. Shikhar Dhawan has all the time in the world to complete the catch. New Zealand are struggling at 84/5. 

21:46(IST)

OUT! Smart bowing by Axar Patel as he invites the batsman to go for a slog. Tom Bruce takes the bait and gives a simple catch to Rohit Sharma. New Zealand are 83/4 now. 

21:43(IST)

Yuzvendra comes back into the attack. Latham finally gets going in the over as he pulls Chahal for a six over mid-wicket. That's a six after seven overs now. New Zealand need many more of those, if they want to challenge India here. In the meanwhile, Chahal getting vicious turn, that troubles the Kiwi batsmen. New Zealand are 80/3, as they need 123 in 48 balls.

21:39(IST)

Latham sweeps to a full Axar delivery. The batsmen run, as the fielder hits the stumps. The on-field upire goes to the TV umpire. No danger there for Bruce. New Zealand showing now urgency till now in their approach, as they deal in one's and two's the entire over. Just six runs from the over. It's 71/3 after 11 overs.

21:36(IST)

Pandya keeps the length short to Latham. The batsman cuts, and the ball flies past backward point for a four. The new batsman Tom Bruce makes the most of short-pitch bowling as he smacks one for four over covers. That makes it 11 of the over. New Zealand are 65/3 after 10 overs. More overs needed like these for the Kiwis. 

21:32(IST)

OUT! Hardik Pandya comes steaming in, bowls a shortish delivery, as Williamson tries to slash the ball. The ball takes a thick edge, straight into the hands of keeper MS Dhoni. Danger man Williamson departs for 28 from 24 balls. It's 54/3. 

21:29(IST)

Axar comes back for another over. Right now the Kiwis aren't getting enough boundaries. Tom Latham hasn't got going till now in his innings. That has put additional pressure on Williamson to do the scoring. Just six runs coming from the over, as New Zealand crawl to 54/2 in 9 overs. Better effort needed here from the Kiwis. 

21:26(IST)

Ashish Nehra back into the attack. Bowls a bit short to Williamson, as he rocks back, and pulls the ball for a four. The next delivery, Williamson gets too ambitious and tries to place the ball over mid off. But the batsman mistimes it, as Kohli gets his hand on the ball. That's a miss. New Zealand get another 10 from the over. It's 48/2 after eight.

21:20(IST)

Axar Patel introduced into the attack. Not much turn on offer for the spinner. Both the batsmen account for five singles in the over. It's 38/2 after seven.

21:16(IST)

Williamson improvises and scoops a good length delivery by Bhuvneshwar for a six. Then he directs the ball towards third man for a single.  The run rate creeping up to 12/over. New Zealand 33/2 after 6 overs. 

21:12(IST)

Jasprit Bumrah introduced in the fifth over. On the third delivery, Tom Latham's gets a healthy edge, as the ball goes past the second slip for a boundary. He keeps it tight otherwise, and gives away six runs. New Zealand 24/2 after 5 overs. 

21:09(IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes into the attack. He starts by spraying the ball around the batsmen's legs. But then he comes up with the perfect ball to dismiss Munro. New Zealand 19/2 after 4.

21:06(IST)

CASTLED! Bhuvenshwar comes up with the perfect yorker in his first over. Aggressive Munro, searching for a fuller delivery is taken by surprise, as he sees the ball hitting the stumps. That is strike two for India. It's 18/2 now.

21:02(IST)

Nehra starts his second over with a short ball to Munro, that catches a thin edge of Munro's bat. But Dhoni doesn't take it cleanly. Third ball of the over, Nehra over steps, and gives a free hit. But not much damage done there, as Munro gets only two runs. That is followed by a wide delivery. New Zealand 15/ 1 after 3.

21:01(IST)

MISS! Nehra drops the ball short, and Munro slashes hard. The ball goes in the air. Hardik Pandya runs backwards, reaches the ball, only to drop it. 

20:55(IST)

A successful over from Chahal comes to an end. The bowler keeps the pressure by pitching the ball up to the batsmen. The over fetches only two runs for Kiwis. It's 7/1 after two.

20:53(IST)

OUT! Yuzvendra Chahal takes the second over. Martin Guptill lofts a ball over the bowler, and Hardik Pandya runs in from Long Off to take an unbelievable diving catch. Guptill departs for 4. New Zealand 6/1.

20:50(IST)

Ashish Nehra bowls a good first over. Keeps the length a bit short throughout the over. Martin Guptill smashes him for a boundary on the fourth ball of the over. New Zealand 5/0 after one over.

Ashish Nehra being presented a memento by Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. (Twitter/BCCI)

LATEST UPDATES: Ashish Nehra bowls the last over as the crowd erupts. New Zealand fall 53 runs short as India take a 1-0 lead in the series. Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bowl first. Ashish Nehra playing his last game and Shreyas Iyer makes his debut. Kohli said he would have loved to bowl too.

PREVIEW IND vs NZ: After a brilliant performance in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs), India will aim for a maiden win against the New Zealand when they take on the visitors in the first Twenty20 International (T20I) match at the Ferozeshah Kotla in the Capital on Wednesday. The live broadcast of the match will be shown on Star Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com. The match is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST. You can also check out CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis. The three-match T20I series will also witness some promising players taking the field and veteran pacer Ashish Nehra signing off with the first match at his home ground. Seeing the recent performances, many cricket pundits may have put their money on the Indian team, but World No.1 New Zealand could also turn the tables with their cent percent record against the hosts. The two teams faced off twice in New Zealand, twice in India and once in South Africa and New Zealand won all the five matches.There are several match winning players in the New Zealand squad. Apart from skipper Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls have the ability to change the game at any time. Experienced batsman Ross Taylor was also recalled to the New Zealand set-up in place of injured legs-pinner Todd Astle, which will give a boost to their batting department. The bowlers have also shown their class in the ODI series. Experienced pacer Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme will be the key in the shortest format.

Squads: India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ashish Nehra.
New Zealand : Kane Williamson (c), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips (wk).


