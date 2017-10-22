India vs New Zealand 2017: 10 Reasons to Watch the 1st ODI

The Indians are on a high after comprehensively thrashing world champions Australia earlier this month. And the Black Caps will have to come up with really a special effort to make a mark against the rampaging hosts.
Banking on settled batting and bowling combinations with most of the columns ticked, the hosts appear to be too well-groomed a unit for the comfort of the visitors.
Here are 10 reasons that make the first ODI between India and New Zealand a must watch.
• 1,197: ODI runs in 2017 for Virat Kohli: He’s the first to reach this landmark and is currently 214 runs ahead of the next highest, Joe Root.
• 5: Runs Shikhar Dhawan needs to overtake Kapil Dev in 15th spot amongst most ODI runs for India.
• 15: Runs for Hardik Pandya to be the 7th Indian to 500 runs in ODIs in 2017.
o 2: Other Indians to have managed 500+ runs and 25+ wickets in ODIs in a single calendar year.
o Hardik Pandya is just 15 runs away from emulating Robin Singh in 1997 & Kapil Dev in 1983 & 1986.
• 98: Runs for Rohit Sharma to be the 2nd player (and second Indian) to 1,000 ODI runs in 2017.
• 108: Runs for Martin Guptill to be the 7th New Zealander to 10,000 international runs.
• 141: Runs for MS Dhoni to be the 5th Indian to reach 16,000 international runs.
• 154: Runs for Kane Williamson to be the 5th New Zealander to 11,000 international runs.
• 4: More wickets for Jasprit Bumrah to reach 50 ODI wickets.
• 10: More wickets for Trent Boult to reach 100 ODI wickets.
• 4: More wickets for Jasprit Bumrah to reach 50 ODI wickets.
Squads: India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker and Ish Sodhi.
First Published: October 22, 2017, 10:29 AM IST