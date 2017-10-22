India vs New Zealand 2017, 1st ODI in Mumbai, Highlights: As It Happened

Partnership: Latham and Taylor have now taken their partnership past 150. This fourth wicket stand is now the highest in ODIs for this wicket at this venue. Overall there have been only four century stands for the fourth wicket in ODIs at the Wankhede. The previous three came in the same year - 2011.
India unable to cut down the singles right now. Six singles from that Pandya over. If we though Kohli's knock was extraordinary in the given conditions, Lathan and Taylor have been equally good in these humid conditions. Really good on their part since they have just the opposite weather back home
Virat Kohli brought his best bowler Jasprit Bumrah into the attack to break this partnership between the duo. Taylor and Latham are batting really well and India need a piece of magic from their best pacer to make something happen. But the Kiwis take five singles from it to continue their charge. NZ: 190/3 after 37 overs, need 91 off 78.
India haven't been able to break this partnership as Taylor and Latham are keeping the scoreboard ticking. The one thing that hasn't worked for India is that the spinners havenn't been able to pick wickets at regular intervals. The spin twins of Chahal and Kuldeep have picked just one wicket amongst them so far.
Chance: Dhoni almost affects on of the run outs of the year but he misses the stumps and Taylor survives. Taylor defended the ball and went for a quick single but Dhoni was up for it and ran after the ball. He picked the ball threw at the non striker's end in a matter of just one second but the ball missed the target. Taylor was way out of his crease. 150 run up for New Zealand.
Partnership: Ross Taylor and Tom Latham bring up their 50-run partnership and they have reached their in 60 balls. This is what the visitors needed after losing their top three in quick succession. New Zealand will want one of them to bat till the end to have any chance of winning the match.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|FULL Ranking