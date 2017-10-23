India vs New Zealand 2017, 1st ODI in Mumbai, Highlights: Taylor, Latham Guide Kiwis to Win

20:05(IST)

Chance: Dhoni almost affects on of the run outs of the year but he misses the stumps and Taylor survives. Taylor defended the ball and went for a quick single but Dhoni was up for it and ran after the ball. He picked the ball threw at the non striker's end in a matter of just one second but the ball missed the target. Taylor was way out of his crease. 150 run up for New Zealand.