India vs New Zealand 2017: 25 Reasons to Watch the Pune ODI

It is not often that India find themselves in a 'save the series situation', having won the last six bilateral engagements. Let's now take a look at some of the important stats and milestone that could be reached in this blockbuster clash in Pune.
100: This is the 100th ODI between these two nations. India have won 49, New Zealand, 44.
666: Matches won by India across all formats of international cricket (Devil’s number!)
50: If India win this ODI, it will be their 50th victory over NZ in this format.
3: This will be the third ODI held at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.
706: The last time an ODI was held here, 706 runs eventuated as IND chased down 350 with 11 balls to spare.
40.00%: India’s win rate in all international matches at MCA, Pune (W2, L3). They have lost a Test (to AUS), and ODI (to AUS) and a T20I (to SL). They have only managed victories against England here: During a 2012 T20I and earlier this year during an ODI.
90.91%: India’s win rate whenever Rohit & Shikhar have put on a century run opening stand in ODIs.
74.75: Virat Kohli’s batting average as captain in ODIs. It’s 23 more than his average when he isn’t skipper (51.29).
89.47%: India have won 17 out of 19 matches whenever Kohli the captain scores fifty-plus.
1,318: ODI runs in 2017 for Virat Kohli: He’s currently 335 runs ahead of the next highest, Joe Root.
3: Indians to have managed the double of 500+ runs & 25+ wickets in the same calendar year: Hardik Pandya: 2017, Robin Singh: 1997, Kapil Dev: 1983,1986
1: More century for Virat Kohli to overtake Rahul Dravid and be the Indian with the second-most International centuries. Kohli & Dravid both are on 48, behind Sachin’s 100. Also, it will be Kohli’s 6th ODI century of 2017, the most by any captain in a calendar year.
9: Runs for Kane Williamson to be the 2nd New Zealander to 500 ODI runs in 2017.
76: Runs for Martin Guptill to be the 7th New Zealander to 10,000 international runs.
78: Runs for Rohit Sharma to be the 2nd player (and second Indian) to 1,000 ODI runs in 2017.
107: Runs for Virat Kohli to score the most runs by any captain in an ODI year. Kohli has 1,318 this year: Ponting made 1,424 in 2007.
112: Runs for Virat Kohli to be the 6th Indian to reach 9,000 ODI runs.
116: Runs for MS Dhoni to be the 5th Indian to reach 16,000 international runs.
148: Runs for Kane Williamson to be the 5th New Zealander to 11,000 international runs.
178: Runs Ajinkya Rahane needs to reach 3,000 ODI runs.
217: Runs for MS Dhoni to be the 4th Indian to reach 10,000 ODI runs.
755: Runs for Ross Taylor in ODIs in 2017, the most by any New Zealander.
4: More wickets for Jasprit Bumrah to reach 50 ODI wickets.
6: More wickets for Trent Boult to reach 100 ODI wickets.
0: 4-fors for Axar Patel in ODIs: he has 44 ODI wickets at an average of 29.88 and an economy of 4.36. Amongst Indian bowlers, only Chetan Sharma (67) and Mohinder Amarnath (46) have taken more ODI wickets without taking a 4-for.
31: Sixes by Rohit Sharma in ODIs this year, the most by any batsman. Hardik Pandya is next with 29.
85.11%: Proportion of Jasprit Bumrah’s ODI wickets (40/47) when India have bowled first.
0: Ducks for Kane Williamson as skipper of the Black Caps. Aside from Richardson, only Michael Clarke, Martin Crowe & Richie Richardson have scored 1500+ runs as skipper without having a duck to their name.
First Published: October 25, 2017, 9:12 AM IST