India vs New Zealand 2017, 2nd ODI in Pune, Highlights: As It Happened

1 run from the Milne over as India now need 6 runs to win this game. India's score reads 225/4 after 45 overs with Dhoni batting on 16 and Karthik batting on 60. The game is in the bag for India and it is about how soon the Indians will finish this one. The fans want MSD to finish it with a six.
BACK to BACK boundaries from MS Dhoni as the crowd is loving it. While the first one was not meant to go to the long-on boundary, the second one is a classy backfoot punch as he refuses to run and watches the ball go over the ropes. India's score reads 223/4 and India need another 8 runs to win this one.
4 runs from the Santner over as Karthik ends with a double to the wide long-on fielder. The Indians are looking to do it easily with singles and doubles as they now need 16 to win from 42 balls as the score reads 215/4 after 43 overs. The crowd wants big hits from their favourite MSD. Will he deliver?
4 runs from the Boult over as MS Dhoni happily flicks the pacer to the mid-wicket boundary. With a packed off-side field, it was a cardinal sin for the pacer to dstray down the leg side and he paid the price for that. India's score reads 211/4 as they now need another 20 runs to level the series 1-1 with 6 wickets in the bag.
13 runs from the Southee over as the Indians are slowly looking to up the ante here, especially Hardik Pandya. Hits two boundaries back to back. First hits one to the mid-wicket fence before driving off the backfoot past the point fielder. India's score reads 191/3 after 38 overs with 40 more needed for the hosts to level the series.
6 runs from the Boult over as Williamson is going full throttle with his lead pacers here and not wasting any time on the others. Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik looking to play it smart and not taking any undue risks here and doing it in singles. India's score reads 178/3 after 37 overs with DK closing in on a fifty here.
MAXIMUM! Hardik has had enough of enticing and he goes big this time and the ball from Santner lands way back in the long on stands. That was a meaty blow and the crowd loved it. He needs to be cautious and ensure that he mixes the big hits with the singles and doubles. India's score reads 161/3 after 33 overs
WICKET! This was in the offing as Dhawan was looking extremely fidgety ever since reaching his 50 and finally perishes as he dances down the track and tries to hit Milne over the top. The bat twists in his hand and it is the easiest of catches for Taylor at short cover. India's score reads 145/3 as Dhawan goes for 68.
3 runs from the Santner over as both Dhawan and Karthik are looking to treat the spinner with due respect. India's score reads 137/2 after 27 overs and the hosts now need another 94 to win the game of 138 balls with 8 wickets in the bag. This looks like almost a cruise and the Kiwis must look to pick a wicket here and get back into the game.
3 runs from the Santner over as Dhawan looks to hit the bowler down the track. Dhawan is suddenly looking slightly fidgety after scoring his 50. Needs to keep the focus going as the job has only been half done. India still need another 105 runs to bag the game. India's score reads 126/2 after 25 overs
9 from the Grandhomme over here as Dhawan first picks a risky double before Karthik manages to pierce the off-side field to pick a boundary to the point fence. India's score reads 123/2 after 24 overs with the chase very much under control for the Indians. The hosts need another 108 runs off 156 balls with 8 wickets in the bag.
22nd ODI FIFTY for Dhawan. This has been a quality knock where he started aggresively before settling down to play a mature knock after Kohli's dismissal. He understands the need to stay in the middle and guide India home as they are already trailing 1-0 in the three-match series and this is a must-win game for them.
4 runs from the Boult over as the Indian batsmen are looking to play it slow and steady. Not taking any undue risks here as Dhawan closes in on a fifty. DK giving him company on 9. Even though Karthik has used up a few balls, does not matter with the chase not being too big. India's score reads 96/2 after 19 overs.
2 runs from the Grandhomme over as the players return after the drinks break. The game is still not in India's bag and the Kiwis will want to take a couple of wickets here to bring themselves right back in the game. For India, Dhawan and DK need to carry on for as long as possible. India's score reads 92/2 after 18 overs
4 runs from the Boult over as both Dhawan and DK have looked to rotate the strike without taking any undue risk here. The batsmen need to build the platform and ensure that they take the team as close to the target of 231 as possible if not overtake it without losing any further wickets. India's score reads 90/2 after 17 overs
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|FULL Ranking