India vs New Zealand 2017, 2nd ODI in Pune, Highlights: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 26, 2017, 8:42 AM IST

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, New Zealand in India, 3 ODI Series, 2017 2nd ODI, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 25 October, 2017

Toss won by New Zealand (decided to bat)

India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Live Blog

Highlights

21:00(IST)

INDIA WIN by 6 wickets as Karthik plays the perfect cover drive to take the hosts home and level the three-match series 1-1. Chasing 231 for a win, India win with 24 balls to spare thanks to a brilliant knock of unbeaten 64 from Karthik.

20:54(IST)

1 run from the Milne over as India now need 6 runs to win this game. India's score reads 225/4 after 45 overs with Dhoni batting on 16 and Karthik batting on 60. The game is in the bag for India and it is about how soon the Indians will finish this one. The fans want MSD to finish it with a six.

20:48(IST)

BACK to BACK boundaries from MS Dhoni as the crowd is loving it. While the first one was not meant to go to the long-on boundary, the second one is a classy backfoot punch as he refuses to run and watches the ball go over the ropes. India's score reads 223/4 and India need another 8 runs to win this one.

20:46(IST)

4 runs from the Santner over as Karthik ends with a double to the wide long-on fielder. The Indians are looking to do it easily with singles and doubles as they now need 16 to win from 42 balls as the score reads 215/4 after 43 overs. The crowd wants big hits from their favourite MSD. Will he deliver?

20:43(IST)

4 runs from the Boult over as MS Dhoni happily flicks the pacer to the mid-wicket boundary. With a packed off-side field, it was a cardinal sin for the pacer to dstray down the leg side and he paid the price for that. India's score reads 211/4 as they now need another 20 runs to level the series 1-1 with 6 wickets in the bag.

20:37(IST)

WICKET! Pandya is gone for 30 against the run of play as he sweeps Santner straight to the short fine-leg fielder. India inching closer to the target and Pandya needed to be there till the end of the innings. Dhoni to walk in as India's score reads 204/4

20:34(IST)

9th ODI FIFTY for Karthik. Plays a beautiful cut off Grandhomme as the ball races off to the boundary. This has been a quality innings from the senior player. Even though he has been slightly slow, the lack of runs on board from the Kiwis has helped India's cause. 

20:30(IST)

3 runs from the Santner over as Williamson once again turns to spin to stem the flow of runs. Hardik does look to hit the last ball of the over, but finds the fielder at short cover. India's score reads 194/3 as the hosts need 37 to win from 66 balls with 7 wickets in the bag.

20:27(IST)

13 runs from the Southee over as the Indians are slowly looking to up the ante here, especially Hardik Pandya. Hits two boundaries back to back. First hits one to the mid-wicket fence before driving off the backfoot past the point fielder. India's score reads 191/3 after 38 overs with 40 more needed for the hosts to level the series.

20:23(IST)

6 runs from the Boult over as Williamson is going full throttle with his lead pacers here and not wasting any time on the others. Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik looking to play it smart and not taking any undue risks here and doing it in singles. India's score reads 178/3 after 37 overs with DK closing in on a fifty here.

20:17(IST)

After Boult, Williamson turns to Southee and the pacer gives away 4 runs from the 36th over of the innings. India's score reads 172/3 and the hosts need another 59 runs to win the game with 84 balls to go and 7 wickets in the bag.

20:14(IST)

Williamson turn to Boult and the pacer gives away just 2 runs off the 35th over. India's score reads 168/3 with Karthik batting on 38 and Pandya on 13. This will be ideally the last chance for the Kiwis to make a comeback into the match. 

20:10(IST)

5 runs from the Milne over as Hardik almost scooped one to Santner at short cover. Falling just short of the fielder as the crowd had their hearts in their mouth. India's score reads 166/3 after 34 overs as the hosts inch closer to the target of 231 with 7 wickets in hand

20:01(IST)

MAXIMUM! Hardik has had enough of enticing and he goes big this time and the ball from Santner lands way back in the long on stands. That was a meaty blow and the crowd loved it. He needs to be cautious and ensure that he mixes the big hits with the singles and doubles. India's score reads 161/3 after 33 overs

19:57(IST)

6 runs from the Milne over as the ball is coming nicely onto the bat and making the job easier for the likes of Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik. But the ball is also moving and the pace Milne is generating is keeping the batsmen on their toes here. The score reads 153/3 after 32 overs

19:55(IST)

2 runs from the Santner over as the spinner is looking to entice Hardik Pandya to go for the big shot, but the batsmen is not ready to go for the bait. India's score reads 147/3 after 31 overs with India needing another 84 runs to win the game with 7 wickets in the bag

19:50(IST)

WICKET! This was in the offing as Dhawan was looking extremely fidgety ever since reaching his 50 and finally perishes as he dances down the track and tries to hit Milne over the top. The bat twists in his hand and it is the easiest of catches for Taylor at short cover. India's score reads 145/3 as Dhawan goes for 68.

19:44(IST)

5 runs from the Santner over as Karthik plays the flick off the last ball of the over and picks up a couple down the fine-leg boundary. Not enough legs to cross the ropes and the score reads 145/2 after 29 overs. India need another 86 runs to seal the game.

19:43(IST)

3 runs from the Southee over as Dhawan is looking for every opportunity to attack the Kiwi bowlers and score runs. But it is not easy with the fielders spread out and the bowlers bowling a good line. India's score reads 140/2 after 28 overs

19:37(IST)

3 runs from the Santner over as both Dhawan and Karthik are looking to treat the spinner with due respect. India's score reads 137/2 after 27 overs and the hosts now need another 94 to win the game of 138 balls with 8 wickets in the bag. This looks like almost a cruise and the Kiwis must look to pick a wicket here and get back into the game.

19:32(IST)

MAXIMUM! Where did that come from? Dhawan uses the long handle to hit the ball across the line and into the long-on stands. That was up and full and Dhawan needed no second invitation. Out of the screws that one as India's score reads 133/2 after 25.4 overs. The crowd erupts.

19:29(IST)

3 runs from the Santner over as Dhawan looks to hit the bowler down the track. Dhawan is suddenly looking slightly fidgety after scoring his 50. Needs to keep the focus going as the job has only been half done. India still need another 105 runs to bag the game. India's score reads 126/2 after 25 overs

19:25(IST)

9 from the Grandhomme over here as Dhawan first picks a risky double before Karthik manages to pierce the off-side field to pick a boundary to the point fence. India's score reads 123/2 after 24 overs with the chase very much under control for the Indians. The hosts need another 108 runs off 156 balls with 8 wickets in the bag.

19:20(IST)

22nd ODI FIFTY for Dhawan. This has been a quality knock where he started aggresively before settling down to play a mature knock after Kohli's dismissal. He understands the need to stay in the middle and guide India home as they are already trailing 1-0 in the three-match series and this is a must-win game for them.

19:18(IST)

2 runs from the Grandhomme over as Dhawan almost chopped the last ball onto the stumps. India's score reads 106/2 after 22 overs as both Dhawan and Karthik are looking to make this partnership count and take India home.

19:14(IST)

4 runs from the Munro over that started with drama as the umpire gave Dhawan out down the leg side for an attempted sweep. But Dhawan went for a review and the decision was overturned. India's score reads 104/2 after 21 overs, needing another 127 to win with 8 wickets in the bag.

19:09(IST)

4 runs from the Grandhomme over as the Indians reach the 100-run mark. The hosts are happy to crawl towards the target of 231 and do not wish to take any risk. India's score reads 100/2 after 20 overs with Dhawan batting on 46 and Dk on 11.

19:07(IST)

4 runs from the Boult over as the Indian batsmen are looking to play it slow and steady. Not taking any undue risks here as Dhawan closes in on a fifty. DK giving him company on 9. Even though Karthik has used up a few balls, does not matter with the chase not being too big. India's score reads 96/2 after 19 overs.

19:01(IST)

2 runs from the Grandhomme over as the players return after the drinks break. The game is still not in India's bag and the Kiwis will want to take a couple of wickets here to bring themselves right back in the game. For India, Dhawan and DK need to carry on for as long as possible. India's score reads 92/2 after 18 overs

18:57(IST)

4 runs from the Boult over as both Dhawan and DK have looked to rotate the strike without taking any undue risk here. The batsmen need to build the platform and ensure that they take the team as close to the target of 231 as possible if not overtake it without losing any further wickets. India's score reads 90/2 after 17 overs

18:50(IST)

2 runs from the Grandhomme over here as both DK and Dhawan are looking to keep things easy and simple. Not taking any undue risks here as the Indians are keen to bag the game and level the series. India's score reads 86/2 after 16 overs

Live Updates: Karthik hits a boundary as India chase down New Zealand's target of 230 with 6 wickets in the bag. New Zealand won the toss and Kane Williamson opted to bat first in the second ODI. Virat Kohli said after the toss that he wanted to bowl first so he is happy. Axar Patel comes in place of Kuldeep Yadav while Kiwis have named the same squad.

Preview IND vs NZ: An under pressure India will face their stiffest test in recent times when they try to bounce back in the three-match ODI series against a refreshed New Zealand in the must-win second game.It is not often that India find themselves in a 'save the series situation', having won the last six bilateral engagements. Not many had also expected New Zealand to topple India in the series-opener at the Wankhede but the visitors, playing their first match since the Champions Trophy, did it in emphatic style. It took a record breaking 200-run stand from Ross Taylor and Tom Latham to get the better of their formidable opponents, putting New Zealand on the cusp of a rare series win in India.The way they played spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav was commendable, considering the Australians struggled against the same combination in the preceding series.
The hosts, no doubt, were off-colour at Wankhede but the Virat Kohli-led side is expected to come back hard at the Black Caps. Kohli led from the front on Sunday with his 31st ODI ton but did not get the support from his team. India head coach Ravi Shastri too would want the rest of the side to step up. The dangerous opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma fell to the swing and accuracy of Trent Boult in Mumbai and they will now have to find a way to negotiate the left-arm pacer early on in their innings. The Indian captain, who stuck a memorable hundred in his 200th ODI, would like to continue from where he left off. His role will be again crucial if the team has to set up a big total, provided it bats first. The last time Kohli played at the venue, he ended up scoring a match-winning knock against England in January. The number four spot remains a concern for the team management with 11 batsmen being tried at that position since the 2015 World Cup. Kedar Jadhav batted at number four on Sunday but failed to do the job. Dinesh Karthik, batting at number five, played a decent knock in his comeback game, stitching a 73-run stand with captain Kohli before throwing his wicket away. He is expected to make the playing eleven on Wednesday, leaving little possibility of Manish Pandey getting a game. More than 20 overs were left when MS Dhoni walked in to bat but he too could not capitalise after making 25 off 42 balls.
On the bowling front, the spin duo of Chahal and Yadav, who gave away 125 runs and managed a lone wicket, will be keen to make amends. They will have to find way to stop the likes Tom Latham from playing sweep and reverse sweeps at will. India are likely to retain the pacers from the first game. On the other hand, New Zealand will be high on confidence after a comprehensive win. However, skipper Kane Williamson would like to be among the runs after the forgettable outings in the warm-up match and the first ODI. Latham and Taylor stitched a special stand at the Wankhede after openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro squandered promising starts. And they would not want to repeat that again. The Kiwis missed a second spinner and would be tempted to play Ish Sodhi tomorrow along with Mitchell Santner, who bowled effectively, in place of medium pacer Colin De Grandhome, who went for runs. The pace trio of Adam Milne, Boult and Tim Southee will again shoulder the responsibility to take wickets at the top. The Pune pitch was a belter when India played England and another run feast is expected.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI at Pune live broadcast of the match will be shown on Star Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com. Ind vs Nz 2nd ODI match at Pune live is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST. You can also check out live highlights of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI at CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, full scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.


Teams: India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
