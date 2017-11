21:18(IST)

Flurry of Boundaries: Kohli and Iyer hit a combined total of three boundaries in Boult's second over. Kohli hit a splendid four on the first ball over the mid-on fielder. Iyer then slammed the ball towards backward point for a four. Then on the last ball of the over, Kohli comes down the ground and hits the ball hard which almost took away the head of the umpire. India: 35/2 in four overs.