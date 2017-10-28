India vs New Zealand 2017: History on Team India's Side Ahead of Decider Against the Kiwis

India have won eight of the last nine bilateral series at home, with their only loss coming against South Africa in 2015-16 season when they lost to South Africa 2-3.
Coming into this series, India boasted an impressive overall bilateral series record at home. Of the 62 prior series that India have played at home, they have won 40, lost 16 and drawn 6. (Win Rate of 64.51%).
Kane Williamson's team stunned India in the first match while Kohli and his troops hit back in resounding style in the second to level the series at 1-1. Team India will now look to add to this tally when they take to the field against the Kiwis in the decider.
History suggests that the home side hold the upper hand in this clash and this is something which will be playing in the mind of the visitors. In a series — which has minimum of three matches — India have tasted defeat only thrice when it has gone into the decider.
NZ in IND, 2016/17: IND WON by 190 runs
SA in IND, 2015/16: IND LOST by 214 runs
WI in IND, 2014/15: IND WON by 59 runs
WI in IND, 2013/14: IND WON by 5 wickets
AUS in IND, 2013/14: IND WON by 57 runs
SL in IND, 2006/07: IND WON by 7 wickets
WI in IND, 2002/03: IND LOST by 135 runs
ZIM in IND, 2001/02: IND WON by 101 runs
AUS in IND, 2000/01: IND LOST by 4 wickets
NZ in IND, 1999/2000: IND WON by 7 wickets
NZ in IND, 1995/96: IND WON by 6 wickets
ENG in IND, 1981/82: IND WON by 5 wickets
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker and Ish Sodhi.
First Published: October 28, 2017, 3:57 PM IST