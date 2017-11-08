India vs New Zealand 2017: Mitchell Santner Combines With Colin de Grandhomme to Take a Blinder in Third T20I

There weren't too many bright spots for the visitors in this rain-curtailed match as they ended up to be on the losing side and also conceded the series 2-1. However, there was one moment of magic from Santner that lifted the away side for a brief period in the decider.
On the second ball of the last over of the Indian innings, Manish Pandey hit a Trent Boult delivery in between long-on and mid-wicket. Santner ran his heart out from deep mid-wicket towards the ball and upon reaching it, he dove full length to grab the ball and then throw it towards Grandhomme to finish off a brilliant team catch. Santner knew his momentum will take him over the line — or atleast closer to it — and hence, he did well to push the ball inside and affect a brilliant catch.
A brilliant dismissal on the ropes of the eight-over match didn’t save the Kiwis in the end as they lost by six runs.#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/BWbbGncJyc— GURU DATT (@guru121datt) November 8, 2017
The Kiwis needed 68 runs to win the match in 8 overs but the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/9) and Yuzvendra Chahal (0/8) bowled exceptionally well under pressure to restrict the Kiwis.
Chasing the target New Zealand looked on track in the first over as danger man Colin Munro slogged Bhuvneshwar over deep mid-wicket for a huge six. But the Indian medium pacer came back well to clean bowl Martin Guptill to peg the visitors back.
Jasprit Bumrah then provided the telling blow by sending back Munro for 7, who was caught brilliantly by Rohit Sharma at mid on as the Kiwis slumped to 11/2 after two overs. The duo Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips failed to get the big ones away and at the halfway stage, New Zealand were 24/2, needing 44 off the remaining four overs to win the match.
Hardik Pandya's direct hit sent back Williamson while Phillips was caught in the deep off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav as New Zealand were now in dire straits at 28/4.
Yuzvendra Chahal was at the peak of his powers as he bowled two miserly overs to ensure the pressure was right on the Kiwis at all times. Colin de Grandhomme (17) tried his best to keep New Zealand in the game but Hardik Pandya kept his cool to ensure the Indian juggernaut would keep rolling.
First Published: November 8, 2017, 12:22 PM IST