India vs New Zealand 2017: Skipper Kane Williamson Hits Out at Batsmen After Pune Defeat

With this win, the 'Men in Blue' levelled the three-match series 1-1, with the last ODI set to be played in Kanpur on Sunday, giving a chance to both the teams to go for a series clinching victory.
Williamson, however, didn't mince his words after the defeat and blamed the Kiwi top-order for the defeat. The New Zealand skipper also hailed the Indian pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowling 'very very well' in the early stages of the Kiwi innings.
The visitors were reduced to 54/4 in just 16 overs and they never recovered from these early blows and were restricted to 230/9 on a good batting wicket. Bhuvi ended the match with figures of 3/43 while Bumrah finished with 2/38.
"We weren't good enough at the top, India's opening bowlers were very very well, hit the mark, the length on that surface. There's a lesson there for us," Williamson said.
"We know we have to play a lot better to beat these guys. The surface wasn't easy to play fluently and Colin came out and went at run-a-ball. We came here with high hopes, we put a much better performance in Mumbai and we need to be better again in Kanpur," he added.
Chasing 231, India did not have the most auspicious of starts as Southee sent Rohit Sharma (7) back to the pavilion with the score reading 22. Even though Kohli (29) did strike a good partnership with Dhawan, the skipper was dismissed by Colin de Grandhomme against the run of play in the 14th over.
That is when Karthik joined hands with Dhawan and the two batted India close to the target. While Dhawan was happy to take the timely risks, Karthik happily played second fiddle and ran the ones and twos. While all looked good, Dhawan suddenly looked distracted after reaching his 22nd ODI fifty.
The otherwise calm opener started to look fidgety as he kept coming down the track and started to take unnecessary chances. This finally led to his downfall as Adam Milne sent him back for 68 as the southpaw tried to hit Milne out of the ground and ended up handing an easy catch to Ross Taylor at short cover.
Walking in with the score reading 145/3, Pandya ensured that he took the attack to the bowlers and let Karthik stand ground at one end. And just when it looked like the duo would take India home, Santner stuck against the run of play as this time Pandya swept the spinner to Milne at short fine-leg. With the score reading 204/4, Dhoni walked into the crease and hit a few crisp boundaries as the Pune crowd got their money’s worth.
First Published: October 26, 2017, 12:44 PM IST