India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Where To Watch Live Coverage on TV & Live Streaming Online

The comprehensive 53-run victory in the series opener at New Delhi has put India firmly in the drivers seat as they set their targets on an unassailable 2-0 lead at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Kandheri.
The live broadcast of the match will be shown on Star Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com. The match is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST. You can also check out CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.
The resounding victory, riding on the swashbuckling batting exploits of their top-order and, in particular openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, was the country's first-ever win over the Kiwis in the shortest form of the game.
The 2007 World T20 champions have produced impressive death bowling with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah leading the pace department, while the spinners also pitched in with some excellent bowling in the middle overs.
Considering the immense all-round strength that the hosts boast of, it's going to be a Herculean task for the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand to prevent India from surging to a third T20I series victory in eight contests, dating back to 2012-13, three of which were drawn encounters.
The Indian top order batting, with superb stroke-makers in Dhawan, Sharma and Kohli, has to be tamed early if New Zealand hope to keep the series alive till the final game.
Dhawan and Sharma put on a record 158-run partnership that went into the 16th over to ensure that India ended up with a plus-200 total despite a brief wobble towards the end.
The Black Caps' new ball attack of Trent Boult and Tim Southee lacked discipline in Delhi. It's a bit of a surprise that these two experienced Kiwi bowlers have been ineffective with yorkers at the death, unlike the Indian duo of Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar.
And the catching too has let the Black Caps down in contrast to some superb outfield efforts by the Men in Blue.
Teams:
India:
Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul.
New Zealand:
Kane Williamson (capt), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.
Bhuvneshwar KumarIndia vs New Zealand 2017jasprit bumrahKane WilliamsonRajkot T20shikhar dhawanvirat kohli
First Published: November 4, 2017, 8:59 AM IST