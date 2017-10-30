India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI in Kanpur: Team India Report Card

Chasing a huge target of 338, the visitors got off to the perfect start as opener Colin Munro picked up 19 runs from the first over of the innings. But Jasprit Bumrah held fort in the closing stages as India emerged victorious. Earlier, skipper Kohli and Rohit Sharma slammed hundreds to fire India to 337/6 in the series decider. The duo also became the first ever pair to complete four double hundred partnerships in ODIs. Here is Cricketnext's analysis of each and every Indian player from Sunday's match.
Shikhar Dhawan: Rating 2: Verdict: Poor
Starting well is crucial when you are playing a series decider, but Shikhar Dhawan failed to provide India with a solid start at the top as Tim Southee sent back the southpaw with just 29 runs on the board in the 7th over. Trying to up the ante, Dhawan failed to clear Kane Williamson at mid-off as the Kiwis had the perfect start to the finale after skipper Williamson won the toss and decided to field. Having already hit 3 boundaries in his 20-ball 14, Dhawan should have played more responsibly, especially with Rohit Sharma going great guns at the other end.
Rohit Sharma: Rating 10: Verdict: Excellent
Cometh the hour, cometh the man. After a torrid run in the first two games of the series, Rohit rose to the occasion in Kanpur as he smashed a 138-ball 147. In fact, at one stage it looked like another double century was on the cards for the destructive India opener. The silken drives and the lazy flicks were back on show as was the brutal cut. Rohit looked like a man possessed from the word go as he did not let the Kiwi pacers settle down. With skipper Virat Kohli for company, Rohit gained in confidence with each passing over and it never looked like the New Zealand bowlers had an answer to Rohit’s prowess. The only fault that can be pointed out is the running between the wickets when Rohit and Kohli were at the crease. The duo must work on their communication skills.
Virat Kohli: Rating 10: Verdict: Excellent
Another series and another Man of the Series award. Virat Kohli is almost making it a habit to top batting charts at the end of a series. But on Sunday, it was also his captaincy that got pundits speaking. Known to be an aggressive captain who wears his heart on his sleeves, Kohli was a silent spectator at the boundary ropes in the finale as he let the bowlers decide the course of action even when things got tight. Not only did it show maturity on Kohli’s part, but also showed the kind of confidence he has on his bowlers. Coming back to his batting, spotless would be the only word that stands fit to describe his 106-ball stint in the middle at Green Park.
Hardik Pandya: Rating 2: Verdict: Poor
A rare bad game for the all-rounder as he failed with both bat and ball. A big six off the spinners is a common sight when Hardik Pandya is at the crease and that led to his dismissal on Sunday as he looked to hit Santner out of the park in an attempt to up the ante in the business end. Even while bowling, Pandya failed to give Kohli a breakthrough when Munro and Williamson looked to be running away with the game. But as always, Pandya was a livewire on the field and never missed being in the thick of the action with brilliant saves and quality throws to cut down the twos into ones.
MS Dhoni: Rating 6: Verdict: Good
Having watched a cool and composed MS Dhoni over the years, it does come as a pleasant surprise when you see his animated version ever since he handed over the reins of captaincy to Virat Kohli. Even on Sunday, he was seen at his animated best in the dying stages of the game as he kept speaking to the bowlers and fielders. Earlier, he played a little cameo with the bat after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli put India in the driving seat. Dhoni hit three boundaries in his 17-ball 25 as the crowd in Kanpur loved the little show of power hitting in the business end of the India innings.
Kedar Jadhav: Rating 5: Verdict: Average
Kedar Jadhav is known as a bits and pieces cricketer and he did his reputation no harm on Sunday as he hit a 10-ball 18 in the closing stages of the India innings. While that helped India post 337/6 in their 50 overs, Kedar also returned to bowl a tidy 7 overs before being taken to the cleaners in his 8th over, the 42nd of the New Zealand innings. With two left-handers in the middle, Kohli turned to Kedar, but both Latham and Nicholls got stuck into the spinner and plundered 12 runs to bring the visitors back in the game.
Dinesh Karthik: Rating 4: Verdict: Average
Coming in to bat at the fall of MS Dhoni’s wicket in the 50th over, Karthik did not have much to do with the bat. While he could have hit a few lusty blows, but Karthik has always been known more for his grafting skills than using the long handle. And on Sunday, he managed to pick 4 runs from the 3 balls that he faced. In the field though, he gave it his best and also came up with a brilliant running catch to dismiss Martin Guptill after the Kiwi openers had looked to run away with the game.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Rating 4: Verdict: Average
From a poor outing, Bhuvneshwar Kumar turned it into an average outing thanks to the brilliant yorker he bowled to dismiss Henry Nicholls in the 47th over. Just when it looked like Nicholls was taking the game away from India in Latham’s company, Bhuvi came up with the ball of the match. Man of the Match in the last game, Bhuvi had a poor outing as the Kiwi batsmen took the attack to the pacer from the word go. He went for 19 off the first over of the game as Munro got stuck into him. But a rare bad day on the field can always be excused as he has been at the top of his game right through the season.
Axar Patel: Rating 4: Verdict: Average
Having bowled well in the last game, the team management decided to continue with Axar in the decider, but sadly, the spinner did not manage to create much of an impact in the finale. While he did bowl a decently economical spell considering the runs plundered in the match, Axar failed to pick a wicket as he gave away 40 runs from his 7 overs at 5.71 runs per over. It looked like Kohli could have missed a trick by not playing Kuldeep Yadav in the final game of the series as a chinaman bowler could have got the Indian skipper a couple of wickets.
Yuzvendra Chahal: Rating 8: Verdict: Very Good
After two wickets in the second ODI, Chahal once again rose to the occasion on Sunday as he picked the two important wickets of Colin Munro and Kane Williamson. The two looked to be running away with the game, but Chahal ensured that he restored the faith shown in his by skipper Kohli. While he cleaned up Munro for 75, Williamson top-edged a sweep off Chahal for Dhoni to complete a regulation catch in front of the wicket. From 151/1 in the 24th over, the score suddenly read 168/3 in the 29th over as the Indians were right back in the game.
Jasprit Bumrah: Rating 10: Verdict: Excellent
Clearly the star of the show on Sunday as he pulled India back from the jaws of defeat and handed India the series winning 6-run win in the final ODI of the series. Even as the Indian bowlers found the going extremely tough with dew coming in to unsettle them under lights, Bumrah was spot-on and kept the Kiwi batsmen under check right through. With New Zealand needing 30 runs from the last 3 overs — a comparatively easy chase with the advent of T20 cricket — Bumrah gave away 5 runs in the 48th over and ran out dangerman Tom Latham. And returned in the last over to pick the wicket of Mitchell Santner and derail the Kiwi chase. He gave away just 8 runs in the final over as India emerged victorious.
Bhuvneshwar Kumarcolin munroHardik PandyaIndia vs New Zealand 2017jasprit bumrahKane WilliamsonMS Dhonirohit sharmaross taylorshikhar dhawantom lathamvirat kohliyuzvendra chahal
First Published: October 30, 2017, 12:30 PM IST