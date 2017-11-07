India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I, Thiruvananthapuram, When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming, TV Timing IST

But the spectators might not witness full 20-overs each side because the series decider here is under rain threat.
The meteorological office here has also predicted that the weather will be generally cloudy with a few spells of rain or thundershowers starting from Sunday till Wednesday.
Apart from this, it will be a thrilling contest between the two team which are evenly matches on the paper as well as on the field.
To clinch the series, India have to display a better show in both batting and bowling department while New Zealand would like to continue with the same momentum.
India, comprehensive beat the visitors in the first match at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi. In the second match, New Zealand bounced back in style and defeated India by 40 runs.
Opting to bat first on winning the toss, the visitors rode on an unbeaten quickfire century by opener Colin Munro to post 196/2 in their allotted 20 overs. Munro batted through the innings, smashing 109 runs off 58 deliveries.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 international will be played on Tuesday, November 7, 2017.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 international will be played at the Green Field Stadium in Trivandrum. The contest is expected to be one of a kind in India with local administration calling for ‘zero waste’.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 international will begin at 07:00 PM IST (1330 hrs GMT). The toss of IND vs NZ 3rd T20I will take place half an hour prior to the first ball, 06:30 PM IST.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 international will be broadcast live on Star Sports network from 06:00 PM IST including the pre-match show.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 international will be live streamed on HotStar.com but for scores and commentary, you can follow cricketnext.com.
First Published: November 7, 2017, 3:15 PM IST