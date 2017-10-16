India vs New Zealand: KL Rahul, Karn Included in BPXI

Come the game, New Zealand will look to get into the groove when they lock horns with the BPXI in a warm-up game. The Kiwis led by Kane Williamson had a few practice sessions at the Cricket Club of India, the venue of the warm-up game ahead of their lung opener.
Senior players including Williamson, Ross Taylor and Martin Guptill would like to get some runs under their belt before going into the series. Board President's XI, on the other hand, is a relatively young side captained by Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer, who has been in good form for the India A team. Youngsters including Iyer, Karun Nair, keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, teen sensation Prithvi Shaw will be keen to make a mark and impress the national selectors.
Squads:
India: Prithvi Shaw, Shivam Chaudhary, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Karun Nair, Gurkeerat Mann, Milind Kumar, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shahbaz Nadeem, Karn Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, KL Rahul.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (Captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker
First Published: October 16, 2017, 6:41 PM IST