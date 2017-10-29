India vs New Zealand: Kohli Becomes Highest Run Scorer in 2017

Kohli, who is playing his 40th match in 2017, has now scored more than 2000 runs in the year. When he crossed 10, Kohli reached 2000 runs for the year.
Next in the list is Hashim Amla, who has 1988 runs in 34 matches.
Kohli averages 58.82 for the year and already has 8 50s and 7 100s to his name, with the highest score of 204.
Joe Root, Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock are the other 3 players who complete the top 5 for the year.
Kohli also became the second Indian after Sachin to have scored 2,000+ international runs in back to back calendar years. Virat’s done it in 2016, 2017 while Sachin did it in 1996, 1997 & 1998.
Kohli will now be looking to score yet another ton, but will be hoping for a different result from the last time he scored a 100 against the Kiwis.
Tom Latham and Ross Taylor put on an exhibition of quality one-day batsmanship as they shared a 200-run fourth wicket stand to guide New Zealand to an easy 6-wicket win over India.
Latham (103*) rought up his fourth ODI century as he raced ahead of Taylor (95) in latter stages of the chase on a Wankhede pitch which wasn't the usual belter of a track that one gets to see at this venue.
Openers Martin Guptill (32) and Colin Munro (28) gave the Kiwis good start while chasing a challenging total of 281 runs, but the Indian bowlers managed to claw back with Bumrah first sending back the big-hitting Munro.
Kiwi captain Kane Williamson was outfoxed by left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav cheaply while Hardik Pandya tilted the balance in favour of the hosts by getting rid of the well set Guptill with a short delivery.
First Published: October 29, 2017, 2:50 PM IST