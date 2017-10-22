India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI, Mumbai: Santner Dismisses Jadhav

13:11(IST)

This is what Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson had to say at the toss, even he would have liked to bat first on this surface.

Kane Williamson: Very humid of course. Nice to come here early to adjust to it. Really good surface, we would have batted first as well but will now look to exploit the early swing. (On the squad) Couple of new faces in the middle order, Henry Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme as well. Some exciting talent, Tom Latham taking the gloves and batting in the middle order. Mix of experience and youth in the side, we do have good experience in the bowling too. We are sticking with our experienced pace attack, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Adam Milne. One spinner, three seamers and a few all-rounders is our team balance.