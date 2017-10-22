India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI, Mumbai: Santner Dismisses Jadhav

After 16 overs, India 71/3. Great over from Santner, just when India were starting to rebuild, they lose a wicket, Santner getting the ball to stop a bit and getting some purchase from the pitch. Dinesh Karthik comes into the middle, and he must be knowing that this might well be among the final few opportunities he has. He is looking a tad nervous, as he tries to get off the mark quickly,
WICKET! Jadhav departs now, the ball just stops on him a bit and he checks his shot. Hits it straight back to the bowler, and Santner completes the easiest of catches. What a time for NZ to get the breakthrough, just when India were looking to rebuild, they lose another wicket. Jadhav departs for 12. India 71/3
After 11 overs, India 48/2. Jadhav gets the most ugly looking boundary there, trying to leave the ball but it hits his body and goes to the boundary. Boult also now off the field, and that's understanable given the conditions. Santner coming into bowl now as Kiwis look to bring in the spinners now.
After 10 overs, India are 37/2. Trent Boult continues to bowl a dream of a spell. Terrific fast bowling in these humid conditions, which also show how fit the pacer is. He is taking the ice pack in between overs, but continues to charge in with intent. He has conceded just 7 runs from his 5 overs so far.
Trent Boult at 130kph very good bowler. Trent Boult at 140kph very very dangerous bowler! Cmon kiwis!— Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) October 22, 2017
After 9 overs, India are 36/2. Kohli and Jadhav are battling it out right now in the middle, with Kiwis completely on top. Adam Milne comes into the attack for New Zealand with Southee getting a bit of a rest. But Milne too has been immaculate with his line and length. Not giving away any loose balls to Indians.
Southee showing all his experience, and playing the assisting role perfectly to Boult. He is not giving away any loose balls, as New Zealand continue to pile on the pressure on India. Kedar Jadhav will be looking to make the most of this opportunity at number 4, and he will be looking to settle in before going for his shots.
This has turned into a great start for New Zealand, both the Indian openers departing early and Trent Boult has shown why he is among the most lethal bowlers going around. India again being troubled by left-arm pace. Virat Kohli will need to play a real special innings here to help India get to a good position.
WICKET! Another one departs, poor cricket from Rohit Sharma, there was no need of that shot, trying to go for another big hit but the ball swings late, and Rohit completely misses it. It goes onto clatter the stumps. Boult is ecstatic, the left-arm pacer is again troubling the Indians. Rohit departs for 20. India 29/2
SIX and SIX! Back to back maximums for Rohit, but Southee won't mind it. It was a short one which took him by surprise, he goes for the pull but doesn't exactly get it from the middle. It just carries over the fine leg fielder for a maximum. The second six is also similar to the first one, inches away from the fielder. Not convincing, but effective nonetheless from Rohit.
Great over from Boult, a maiden wicket over, with the dangerous Shikhar Dhawan departing early. India now need Kohli and Rohit to stay together and build a big partnership. Remember, India's middle order hasn't exactly passed the tests it has faced so far with flying colours! NZ would want to test them early here.
WICKET! Perfect start for New Zealand, Shikhar Dhawan departs and Trent Boult gets the wicket. He gets extra bounce and the ball grows on Dhawan, he tries to push it away but can only edge that one, and Latham completes a simple catch. The stadium erupts as Kohli starts to walk in! Dhawan departs for 9 off 12. India 16/1
Interestingly, this is the first meeting between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede in ODIs at the Wankhede. These two have played two Tests here, with each side winning a game apiece. Overall, New Zealand have a 1-1 record in ODIs at this venue, beating Canada but losing to Sri Lanka during the 2011 World Cup. India, on the other hand, enter this game having won 4 out of the last 5 ODIs at this venue. Overall, they have won 10 out of the 17 ODIs played here. Interestingly, in terms of losses at an Indian venue in ODIs, Wankhede is the joint third for the Indian team in their cricketing history.
We are just moments away from live action, we are done with the national anthems, and the atmosphere looks good. Rohit will be facing the first ball of the series, and its Southee running in to bowl the first over! Remember, both these players are a part of the Mumbai Indians, and this is their IPL home ground!
The weather looks absolutely perfect for a game of cricket here, we shouldn't expect any rain, even though its a humid afternoon. India will be looking to get off to a good start here, its important for India to score big as this is a ground known for big scores. Remember South Africa scored more than 400 runs last time a game was played here!
Here are some incredible stats for you, India are batting first after almost 20 years at Wankhede, but that shouldn't matter much as batting first has 50% chance of winning
• 5/10: The team that has batted first has won 50% of the last 10 ODIs at this venue.
• 1997: The last time India batted first in an ODI at the Wankhede.
This is what Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson had to say at the toss, even he would have liked to bat first on this surface.
Kane Williamson: Very humid of course. Nice to come here early to adjust to it. Really good surface, we would have batted first as well but will now look to exploit the early swing. (On the squad) Couple of new faces in the middle order, Henry Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme as well. Some exciting talent, Tom Latham taking the gloves and batting in the middle order. Mix of experience and youth in the side, we do have good experience in the bowling too. We are sticking with our experienced pace attack, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Adam Milne. One spinner, three seamers and a few all-rounders is our team balance.
Here is what the Indian captain Virat Kohli said at the toss, remember we are just minutes away from live cricket here,
Virat Kohli: We are going to bat first. It looks a good wicket, conditions are pretty hot and humid out there and it will be tough out there for everybody. Especially the bowlers and fielders, after which they have to bat later on. (On the track being a belter) It looks a batting paradise but should have more bounce than other surfaces in India. Looks similar to the one we played at Calcutta where it was good to bat but not much bounce. Mumbai is always a different ball game altogether. We want to maximise the batting conditions first up.
Live Cricket: Dinesh Karthik has been straightaway included in the Indian team, and this is the starting XI
India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
