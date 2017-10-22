Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI, Mumbai: Santner Dismisses Jadhav

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 22, 2017, 2:44 PM IST

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, New Zealand in India, 3 ODI Series, 2017 1st ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 22 October, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

14:52(IST)

After 17 overs, India 74/3. de Grandhomme conceding just three runs from the over, as Kiwis continue to pile on the pressure. Meanwhile, Kohli continues to show restrain and play out the deliveries. He needs Karthik to stay with him and build a partnership. 

14:46(IST)

After 16 overs, India 71/3. Great over from Santner, just when India were starting to rebuild, they lose a wicket, Santner getting the ball to stop a bit and getting some purchase from the pitch. Dinesh Karthik comes into the middle, and he must be knowing that this might well be among the final few opportunities he has. He is looking a tad nervous, as he tries to get off the mark quickly,

14:41(IST)

WICKET! Jadhav departs now, the ball just stops on him a bit and he checks his shot. Hits it straight back to the bowler, and Santner completes the easiest of catches. What a time for NZ to get the breakthrough, just when India were looking to rebuild, they lose another wicket. Jadhav departs for 12. India 71/3

14:38(IST)

FOUR and FOUR! Kohli with back to back boundaries here, as he looks to press on the accelerator, not as convincing as it usually is though from Kohli, first going past Guptill at point, and then a fine edge beating the third man fielder. 

14:35(IST)

After 14 overs, India 55/2. Santner bowling well, and not giving the batsmen any room at all. He is bowling consistently in the right areas, Kohli playing with absolute caution right now. He knows if India loose one more wicket, then recovery might well be difficult.

14:33(IST)

After 13 overs, India are 54/2. The run rate not where India would have liked, but atleast they have managed to stop some wickets from falling, Adam Milne has continued the impressive work started by Trent Boult. Both Indian batsmen showing caution and rightly so.

14:29(IST)

After 12 overs, India 51/2, Santner comes into the attack for the Kiwis as they look to give Boult a bit of a break, he is currently off the field as the heat seems to be getting to him. Both the batsmen will be heaving a sigh of relief seeing his back.

14:25(IST)

After 11 overs, India 48/2. Jadhav gets the most ugly looking boundary there, trying to leave the ball but it hits his body and goes to the boundary. Boult also now off the field, and that's understanable given the conditions. Santner coming into bowl now as Kiwis look to bring in the spinners now. 

14:20(IST)

After 10 overs, India are 37/2. Trent Boult continues to bowl a dream of a spell. Terrific fast bowling in these humid conditions, which also show how fit the pacer is. He is taking the ice pack in between overs, but continues to charge in with intent. He has conceded just 7 runs from his 5 overs so far.

14:17(IST) Former Kiwi skipper Brendon McCullum giving his views on the Kiwi tormentor!
14:14(IST)

After 9 overs, India are 36/2. Kohli and Jadhav are battling it out right now in the middle, with Kiwis completely on top. Adam Milne comes into the attack for New Zealand with Southee getting a bit of a rest. But Milne too has been immaculate with his line and length. Not giving away any loose balls to Indians.

14:08(IST)

Southee showing all his experience, and playing the assisting role perfectly to Boult. He is not giving away any loose balls, as New Zealand continue to pile on the pressure on India. Kedar Jadhav will be looking to make the most of this opportunity at number 4, and he will be looking to settle in before going for his shots.

14:03(IST)

This has turned into a great start for New Zealand, both the Indian openers departing early and Trent Boult has shown why he is among the most lethal bowlers going around. India again being troubled by left-arm pace. Virat Kohli will need to play a real special innings here to help India get to a good position.

14:00(IST)

WICKET! Another one departs, poor cricket from Rohit Sharma, there was no need of that shot, trying to go for another big hit but the ball swings late, and Rohit completely misses it. It goes onto clatter the stumps. Boult is ecstatic, the left-arm pacer is again troubling the Indians. Rohit departs for 20. India 29/2

13:55(IST)

SIX and SIX! Back to back maximums for Rohit, but Southee won't mind it. It was a short one which took him by surprise,  he goes for the pull but doesn't exactly get it from the middle. It just carries over the fine leg fielder for a maximum. The second six is also similar to the first one, inches away from the fielder. Not convincing, but effective nonetheless from Rohit.

13:51(IST)

Great over from Boult, a maiden wicket over, with the dangerous Shikhar Dhawan departing early. India now need Kohli and Rohit to stay together and build a big partnership. Remember, India's middle order hasn't exactly passed the tests it has faced so far with flying colours! NZ would want to test them early here.

13:47(IST)

WICKET! Perfect start for New Zealand, Shikhar Dhawan departs and Trent Boult gets the wicket. He gets extra bounce and the ball grows on Dhawan, he tries to push it away but can only edge that one, and Latham completes a simple catch. The stadium erupts as Kohli starts to walk in! Dhawan departs for 9 off 12. India 16/1

13:42(IST)

Good over from Bolt, the strategy is clear from the Kiwis, they want to exploit whatever swing possible and try to get an early wicket. They have managed to get a couple of edges, but nothing that should worry the Indian openers so far.

13:39(IST)

Both Southee and Bolt searching for swing,and hence they are pitching the ball up. Not getting the movement as consistently as they would have liked, Rohit punches one through the covers, and the openers run three. This is a solid start now for India.

13:35(IST)

Interesting first over here, Dhawan gets a boundary, but Southee comes back well. Surprising Dhawan with the bounce, who almost edged it towards the slip. Dhawan not comfortable with the hook. The ball is also moving a bit, which should help the Kiwis. India 8/0 after the 1st over.

13:34(IST)

CRISP! That's the first boundary of the day, and its Shikhar Dhawan who gets it. Poor bowling from Southee, pitches it right under Dhawan's bat, and he times it through the covers for the first boundary of the day. The outfield too looks quick.

13:32(IST)

Interestingly, this is the first meeting between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede in ODIs at the Wankhede. These two have played two Tests here, with each side winning a game apiece. Overall, New Zealand have a 1-1 record in ODIs at this venue, beating Canada but losing to Sri Lanka during the 2011 World Cup. India, on the other hand, enter this game having won 4 out of the last 5 ODIs at this venue. Overall, they have won 10 out of the 17 ODIs played here. Interestingly, in terms of losses at an Indian venue in ODIs, Wankhede is the joint third for the Indian team in their cricketing history. 

13:31(IST)

We are just moments away from live action, we are done with the national anthems, and the atmosphere looks good. Rohit will be facing the first ball of the series, and its Southee running in to bowl the first over! Remember, both these players are a part of the Mumbai Indians, and this is their IPL home ground!

13:23(IST)

The weather looks absolutely perfect for a game of cricket here, we shouldn't expect any rain, even though its a humid afternoon. India will be looking to get off to a good start here, its important for India to score big as this is a ground known for big scores. Remember South Africa scored more than 400 runs last time a game was played here!

13:19(IST)

Here are some incredible stats for you, India are batting first after almost 20 years at Wankhede, but that shouldn't matter much as batting first has 50% chance of winning
• 5/10: The team that has batted first has won 50% of the last 10 ODIs at this venue.
• 1997: The last time India batted first in an ODI at the Wankhede.

13:17(IST)

Virat Kohli is playing his 200th ODI today and becomes the 13th Indian to do so. Since his ODI debut, he is the only player to play so many one-day internationals till date. 

13:11(IST)

This is what Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson had to say at the toss, even he would have liked to bat first on this surface.
Kane Williamson: Very humid of course. Nice to come here early to adjust to it. Really good surface, we would have batted first as well but will now look to exploit the early swing. (On the squad) Couple of new faces in the middle order, Henry Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme as well. Some exciting talent, Tom Latham taking the gloves and batting in the middle order. Mix of experience and youth in the side, we do have good experience in the bowling too. We are sticking with our experienced pace attack, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Adam Milne. One spinner, three seamers and a few all-rounders is our team balance.

13:09(IST)

Here is what the Indian captain Virat Kohli said at the toss, remember we are just minutes away from live cricket here,
Virat Kohli: We are going to bat first. It looks a good wicket, conditions are pretty hot and humid out there and it will be tough out there for everybody. Especially the bowlers and fielders, after which they have to bat later on. (On the track being a belter) It looks a batting paradise but should have more bounce than other surfaces in India. Looks similar to the one we played at Calcutta where it was good to bat but not much bounce. Mumbai is always a different ball game altogether. We want to maximise the batting conditions first up.

13:07(IST)

Live Cricket: Dinesh Karthik has been straightaway included in the Indian team, and this is the starting XI
India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

13:06(IST)

The playing XI has been revealed and here is the Kiwis line-up:
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

13:01(IST)

TOSS: Virat Kohli has won the toss & India has elected to bat first.

New Zealand bowler Mitchell Santner bowls during the second warm up cricket match between New Zealand and India at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) stadium in Mumbai on October 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PUNIT PARANJPE / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE----- / GETTYOUT

LIVE UPDATE: Big breakthrough this, Jadhav departs just as India were starting to rebuild.
PREVIEW: Hardly challenged in a dominating run this season, India will once again start overwhelming favourites when they take on an inconsistent-but-gritty New Zealand in a three-match ODI series, starting on Sunday.
The Indians are on a high after comprehensively thrashing world champions Australia earlier this month. And the Black Caps will have to come up with really a special effort to make a mark against the rampaging hosts.
Banking on settled batting and bowling combinations with most of the columns ticked, the hosts appear to be too well-groomed a unit for the comfort of the visitors.
Although India suffered a resounding loss to South Africa on a belter of a track at this very venue three seasons ago, they went on to win three series on the trot in their backyard and are now a force to reckon with in the upcoming series.
In fact, since surrendering to Australia back in 2009-10, India have lost only to Pakistan (2012) and South Africa in 16 bilateral rubbers, a clear indication of how dominant they have been in familiar conditions.
Considering that the 4-1 result over Australia was achieved without skipper Virat Kohli being in top form and despite the absence of prolific opener Shikhar Dhawan, it was a huge achievement.
Vice-captain Rohit Sharma scored 296 runs, including a century and two fifties at an average just below 60. The ever-dependable Ajinkya Rahane hit 244 runs that included four half-centuries, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya amassed 222 runs. Though Mahendra Singh Dhoni had a subdued time with the bat against Australia.
If they continue to fire with the same intensity, it would be difficult for New Zealand to contain the home team on a Wankhede track, which is expected to provide the ideal pace and bounce for the batsmen to go for the shots.
With a new-look spin attack with Chinaman Kuldeep Singh and orthodox leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, along with the left-arm orthodox Axar Patel as the back-up, India's slow bowling too sports a supremely challenging look.
Among the pacers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to trouble the Kiwis in the opening as well as at death overs.
However, New Zealanders will bank on their senior-most batsman and former captain Ross Taylor, who scored a cracking century at the Brabourne Stadium against the Indian Board President's XI in their second practice game.
The form of Taylor, opener Martin Guptill and captain Kane Williamson are going to be crucial in the Kiwis trying to match the Indian batting might.
Tom Latham, who also warmed up with a ton in the second practice game along with Taylor, offers some big-hitting option in the middle. But overall, the visitors' batting pales in comparison to the home team's, especially in sub-continental conditions.
The experienced pace duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee will have to take up the responsibility of getting quick wickets at the top. The spinners in left-arm orthodox Mitchell Santner and leggie Ish Sodhi may have a tough time against the Indian batsmen in the middle overs.
This will be the second series for India with the new ODI playing conditions after the one against Australia.
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI at Mumbai will be live broadcast on Star Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com. Ind vs Nz 5th ODI match at Mumbai live is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST.
You can also check out live highlights of India vs New Zealand 1st ODI at CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, full scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis
Squads: India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker and Ish Sodhi.
