India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI, Mumbai: Virat Kohli Slams 31st Ton, Hosts Post 280 at Wankhede Stadium

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 22, 2017, 5:36 PM IST

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

17:35(IST)

Stat Attack: India's 280/8 is their second highest ODI total at the Wankhede batting first. The highest target in ODIs which has been chased down here is by India themselves, in the final of the 2011 World Cup.
The last time India lost an ODI while batting first was in the Champions Trophy 2017, at the Oval against Sri Lanka.
They have lost only once in the last 9 ODIs while setting a target. India's last loss while batting first in Asia - 21st June 2015 - vs Bangladesh in Dhaka.
India's last loss while batting first in India - 24th Nov 2013 - vs West Indies in Visakhapatnam. They have won 10 on the trot since then in this category.

 

17:22(IST)

India were in a spot of bother early on in the innings when both openers were dismissed. Kedar Jadhav soon followed suit. Kohli then stitched good partnerships with Karthik and Dhoni enroute to his majestic century. Late cameos from Pandya and Bhuvi helped India to 280/8 in 50 overs.

17:16(IST)

Innings Over: Bhuvi went berserk in the last over as he slammed a four and a huge six off the bowling of Southee to power India to 280/8 in 50 overs. But this innings belongs only to Kohli who slammed a majestic 121. Trent Boult starred for the Kiwis as he ended innings with figures of 35/4 in 10 overs.

17:12(IST)

OUT: Virat Kohli's marvelous innings finally comes to an end as he is caught out at the long-on boundary ropes off the bowling of Southee. This innings will always be remembered as Kohli's one of the best inninngs, considering the point at which he came out to bat and looking at the conditions in Mumbai.

17:11(IST)

SIX: Virat Kohli is tired but he is not stopping at all. The India skipper hits the ball over bowler Tim Southee's head for a huge six. The ball lands in the media center at the stadium. The crowd go berserk as chants of Kohli and Kohli is ringing round the ground.

17:09(IST)

SIX: Bhuvi is really turning on the style now as he hits a six now of the bowling of Adam Milne. The right hander simply bludgeons the ball over the long on off he bowling of the pacer. India: 264/6 in 49 overs.

17:06(IST)

Virat Kohli pays respect to Trent Boult in his final over as he didn't take many risks off his bowling and took just singles. Boult finishes an excellent spell with figures of 10 overs 4 wickets for 35 runs. His economy was just 3.5. Stunning bowling from the New Zealand pacer.

17:03(IST)

When Kohli moved to 110, he went past 1000 ODI runs against New Zealand. Becomes the 6th Indian and 27th overall to achieve the landmark of 1000 ODI runs against the Kiwis. Also, this is the 4th country against whom Kohli has accumulated 1000 runs in ODIs. Sri Lanka, West Indies and Australia are the other three.

 

17:02(IST)

Four: Virat Kohli is now going berserk as he flicks the ball in the air and it goes away for a boundary towards the deep mid-wicket region. India have now scored 251/6 in 47 overs and are eying an even bigger score in the match in the final three overs

16:59(IST)

Four: Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes out to bat and straightaway hits a four off the bowling of Adam Milne. Bhuvi gets his left out of the way and hits the boundary towards the cover region.

16:57(IST)

OUT: What a catch by skipper Kane Williamson to get rid of Hardik Pandya whose cameo comes to an end. Trent Boult gets his fourth wicket as Hardik walks back for 16.

16:50(IST)

TON: What an innings from the Indian skipper as he reaches his ton off 111 deliveries. This is one of the best innings that Kohli has played in ODI and this is his 31st ton and he breaks Pontings record of 30 tons. Kohli is now behind only to the great Sachin Tendulkar (49).

16:48(IST)

Kohli is now just one run away for century in his landmark ODI. Kohli is edging closer to his 31 century in ODIs and this will be huge moment for the India captain.

16:47(IST)

SIX: What a hit by Hardik Pandya as the ball sails into the crowd who are going berserk now as boundaries are beginning to flow. Santner bowled onto the stumps and Pandya cleared his legs and slogged the ball over the long on boundary ropes. India: 224/5 in 44 overs.

16:45(IST)

Four and Four: Virat Kohli is now moving towards his half century in style has he hits back to back boundaries of the bowling of Tim Southee. Kohli was lucky as consecutive top edges of his bat took the ball for the boundaries over the keeper. Kohli is now batting at 96.

16:41(IST)

Virat Kohli has become a bit tired it seems. That delivery from Southee was short, on the leg stump and was asking to be punished, but Kohli just manages to hit it straight to the fine leg fielder, who isn't that fine though

16:40(IST)

The stage is perfectly set for Hardik Pandya to explode in these final few overs. In the past few matches, Pandya has shown what he can do with the bat and India will be hoping he hits a cameo to take the hosts to a commanding total.

16:35(IST)

OUT: Commentator's curse maybe! Just when it looked like Kohli and Dhoni will break the shackles in the final few overs, Dhoni has lost his wicket. Dhoni cut the ball straight into the hands of Martin Guptill, who was fielding at point. Boult gets his third as India lose their fifth. Hardik Pandya comes out to bat now.

16:33(IST)

200: India cross the 200-run mark no in 40.4 overs Kohli is batting on 85 while Dhoni is batting on 25. These two have put India in a good position now after the hosts had lost four wickets. 

16:32(IST)

The best part about Kohli's innings today is that he is not looking to take many risks even if he is not able to hit boundaries like he usually does. But he is taking quick singles and doubles to keep the scorebaord ticking. If he manages to cross the 100-run barrier - looking at the conditions - it will be one of his most toughest century ever.

16:28(IST)

Partnership: 50-run partnership is up between Dhoni and Kohli and India are marching towards the 200-run mark now. The hosts have lot a batting still to go with 10 overs left. Kohli and Dhoni are the set batsmen, while Hardik Pandya is still to come. India: 197/4 after 40 overs

16:24(IST)

The humidity levels in Mumbai are very high, as a result of which it is extremely important for batsmen to preserve their energy. Kohli looks a bit tired as well, he needs to get the big shots out after the 40th over. Hardik Pandya is in the pavillion still and he can provide the impetus needed to push the score towards 300

16:22(IST)

Virat Kohli is taking his time and moving towards his 31st ODI century, which will take him in sole 2nd position in terms of batsmen with most centuries in ODIs. He will thus break the record former Australia captain Ricky Ponting

16:22(IST)

Kohli and Dhoni have taken their partnership to 47 now off 59 deliveries and these two are edging India closer to the 200-run mark. The duo haven't taken any risks so far and they will look to take the attack to the Kiwis in the final few overs, if they don't lose their wickets.

16:20(IST)

Four: Finally a boundary for Virat Kohli and he seems to be breaking the shackles now. Slow off cutter from Munro and Kohli let it come to his body and swats the ball away for a boundary in between the mid-wicket and long on boundary. 

16:18(IST)

Four: Adam Milne bowls short onto the body of MS Dhoni and the right hander obliges by pulling the ball for a boundary. The ball races away towards the deep square leg boundary and this is Dhoni's second four of the innings. After 37 overs, India are 185/4.

16:12(IST)

Both Kohli and Dhoni are playing cautiously at the moment as they know a wicket here will be calamitous for the home side. Kohli's strike rate is 81 while Dhoni's strike rate is under 70. The conditions are also playing a role as the players are reeling under the hot and humid conditions of Mumbai.

16:07(IST)

Four: Trent Boult bowls short and wide and Dhoni gets room to free his arms. The right hander cuts the ball on the up and it flies for a boundary over backward point and the third man had no chance. First four of the innings for Dhoni.

16:02(IST)

Santner is now bowling the first over after the drinks break. He has bowled very well so far in the innings as he has conceded just 19 runs in 5 overs and has also picked up a wicket. Indian spinners will have a good feeling about this track by looking at Santner who is bowling well.

15:57(IST)

India are currently scoring at 4.9 runs per over and at this rate they will go onto score just under 250 runs. The pitch is constantly getting slower by the looks of it and this will certainly not help the batsmen. The players are now stopping for a short drinks break.

15:52(IST)

Virat Kohli is the set batsman and India will want him to bat right through the end. Kohli has already crossed his half century and this is his 46th ODI Fifty. This is also his 8th half century in one-day cricket this year, going past Quinton de Kock.

Virat Kohli (AP Photo)

LIVE UPDATE: Virat Kohli slammed his 31st ODI ton to help India post 280 after deciding to bat first against ew Zealand. Virat Kohli scored 121, while Dinesh Karthik managed 37 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar scored 26 off 15 balls to help the scoring rate. Trent Boult picked finished with figures of 3/41.

Live score and updates of the match - India vs New Zealand with our blog.

PREVIEW: India and New Zealand national cricket teams lock horns in yet another ODI bilateral series. Hardly challenged in a dominating run this season, India will once again start overwhelming favourites when they take on an inconsistent-but-gritty New Zealand in a three-match ODI series, starting on Sunday.
The Indians are on a high after comprehensively thrashing world champions Australia earlier this month. And the Black Caps will have to come up with really a special effort to make a mark against the rampaging hosts.
Banking on settled batting and bowling combinations with most of the columns ticked, the hosts appear to be too well-groomed a unit for the comfort of the visitors.
Although India suffered a resounding loss to South Africa on a belter of a track at this very venue three seasons ago, they went on to win three series on the trot in their backyard and are now a force to reckon with in the upcoming series.
In fact, since surrendering to Australia back in 2009-10, India have lost only to Pakistan (2012) and South Africa in 16 bilateral rubbers, a clear indication of how dominant they have been in familiar conditions.
Considering that the 4-1 result over Australia was achieved without skipper Virat Kohli being in top form and despite the absence of prolific opener Shikhar Dhawan, it was a huge achievement.
Vice-captain Rohit Sharma scored 296 runs, including a century and two fifties at an average just below 60. The ever-dependable Ajinkya Rahane hit 244 runs that included four half-centuries, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya amassed 222 runs. Though Mahendra Singh Dhoni had a subdued time with the bat against Australia.
If they continue to fire with the same intensity, it would be difficult for New Zealand to contain the home team on a Wankhede track, which is expected to provide the ideal pace and bounce for the batsmen to go for the shots.
With a new-look spin attack with Chinaman Kuldeep Singh and orthodox leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, along with the left-arm orthodox Axar Patel as the back-up, India's slow bowling too sports a supremely challenging look.
Among the pacers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to trouble the Kiwis in the opening as well as at death overs.
However, New Zealanders will bank on their senior-most batsman and former captain Ross Taylor, who scored a cracking century at the Brabourne Stadium against the Indian Board President's XI in their second practice game.
The form of Taylor, opener Martin Guptill and captain Kane Williamson are going to be crucial in the Kiwis trying to match the Indian batting might.
Tom Latham, who also warmed up with a ton in the second practice game along with Taylor, offers some big-hitting option in the middle. But overall, the visitors' batting pales in comparison to the home team's, especially in sub-continental conditions.
The experienced pace duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee will have to take up the responsibility of getting quick wickets at the top. The spinners in left-arm orthodox Mitchell Santner and leggie Ish Sodhi may have a tough time against the Indian batsmen in the middle overs.
This will be the second series for India with the new ODI playing conditions after the one against Australia.
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI at Mumbai will be live broadcast on Star Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com. Ind vs Nz 5th ODI match at Mumbai live is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST.
You can also check out live highlights of India vs New Zealand 1st ODI at CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, full scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis
Squads: India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker and Ish Sodhi.
