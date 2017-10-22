India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI, Mumbai: Virat Kohli Slams 31st Ton, Hosts Post 280 at Wankhede Stadium

17:35(IST)

Stat Attack: India's 280/8 is their second highest ODI total at the Wankhede batting first. The highest target in ODIs which has been chased down here is by India themselves, in the final of the 2011 World Cup.

The last time India lost an ODI while batting first was in the Champions Trophy 2017, at the Oval against Sri Lanka.

They have lost only once in the last 9 ODIs while setting a target. India's last loss while batting first in Asia - 21st June 2015 - vs Bangladesh in Dhaka.

India's last loss while batting first in India - 24th Nov 2013 - vs West Indies in Visakhapatnam. They have won 10 on the trot since then in this category.