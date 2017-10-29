India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI Kanpur: Exciting Series Set for Thrilling Finale

VIDEO: Bowling, game of pool and some video games! #TeamIndia had a perfect day off, bonding over some off-field funhttps://t.co/icJ77kVhfN pic.twitter.com/V0Glc7UbHv— BCCI (@BCCI) October 28, 2017
Bhuvneshwar Kumar also revealed the secret to his success, saying that he has added a yard of pace to his bowling without compromising on swing.
"He is somebody who manages bowlers really well. At this level you don't want to get too much into the technique. He sometimes pinpoints certain things which can really improve your bowling. For example, I increased my pace but I lost my swing. I did not know how to go about it. So he shared some fine points that helped me get my swing back. His role in the team is invaluable," said Kumar ahead of the series decider against New Zealand here on Sunday.
Bhuvneshwar has not just worked on his bowling over the past two seasons but also on batting, which has made him a handy player in the lower-order. "As a player I feel I have grown in the past couple of years. I have improved my pace without losing on the swing. That is something I am really happy about. In batting also I have improved a bit," he said. Talking about the three-ODI series, which is currently tied 1-1, Kumar said it will be another pressure game after the second ODI in Pune, considering the team has not been pushed to the limit like this in a long time.
If India wins on Sunday, it will be their seventh series victory in a row. "We have not been challenged like this in a while and it is a short series. So there was pressure in the last game that we could lose the series (having lost the first match). But the way we came back shows the character of the team. Sunday's match is also about handling pressure. We will try to play like we played the last game," said the pacer.
Asked about the approach in a three-match series compared to a longer one, Kumar said: "It is a short series but mental approach is the same as any other series. But as I said, we have not been challenged in a while at home, so everyone is looking forward to the challenge."
Kumar further said that playing against familiar foes like New Zealand can work both ways. Most of the top Kiwi players feature in the IPL including captain Kane Williamson and Trent Boult, who have been Kumar's teammates at Sunrisers Hyderabad.
"Last series I played against New Zealand the planning was easy, it is the same for them also. Knowing them well and vice versa makes planning tougher. So it is a positive as well as a negative," he insisted.
Asked about his views on WADA threat on derecognising NADA if BCCI refuses to come under its purview, Kumar refused to get into the controversy, saying, "We have no say in the matter. It is up to the ICC and BCCI to decide. We will follow their instructions."
Speaking ahead of the game, New Zealand's ace bowler Tim Southee said that the team is excited more than nervous ahead of the final ODI
"No pressure, it's more excitement I would say. There was an air of excitement around the guys today at training. Obviously, we feel freshened up after the day off yesterday. The series is on the line tomorrow," said Southee ahead of the third and final ODI.
"That's what we play for and like I said, good sides have come here and walked away empty handed. I guess it'll be nice to seal the series here. But India are a tough team in their own conditions as they have shown that over a while," he added.
"The beauty of a series is as it goes on it's the same for both teams. You get more information about the opposition batters and there's information going out there as well. "Obviously it's a different ground and it offers different challenges, so if we can adapt to that quickly and see what is working then we'll go a long way in a good bowling performance," he said.
"Some of the guys had breaks too. We came together in Mumbai where we had two good warm-up games before that first one dayer. India bounced back nicely. Now with the series on the line, as I said, a lot of good sides have come here and haven't been able to move India over, so it'll be very satisfying if we could do that tomorrow."
Hello everyone, and welcome to our live blog for the third and final ODI from Kanpur, we are all set for an high octane finale as two teams clash out for the series decider, in what has been a thrilling series so far. Both teams are level on 1-1. New Zealand started well in Mumbai, with Tom Latham and Ross Taylor stitching a huge partnership to ensure that the Kiwis reach home easily. But Kohli and Co. bounced back brilliantly in Pune, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar again starring with the ball. Can he repeat the feat in his home state or will the Kiwis script history to win an ODI series in India? Join us for all the live cricketing action!
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|FULL Ranking