India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI Kanpur: Exciting Series Set for Thrilling Finale

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 29, 2017, 11:59 AM IST

12:03(IST) Led by skipper Virat Kohli and former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the Indian cricket team tried their hands at pool on Friday, ahead of the series decider against New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium on October 29. The Indian players were pictured playing pool and other games at their team hotel. The players touched down in the city on Thursday evening and were given a day off before their practice session on Saturday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted the pictures of the Indian team relaxing in style and their post read: "Can there be a better team activity than playing different games on an off day? #TeamIndia #INDvNZ"
11:57(IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also revealed the secret to his success, saying that he has added a yard of pace to his bowling without compromising on swing.
"He is somebody who manages bowlers really well. At this level you don't want to get too much into the technique. He sometimes pinpoints certain things which can really improve your bowling. For example, I increased my pace but I lost my swing. I did not know how to go about it. So he shared some fine points that helped me get my swing back. His role in the team is invaluable," said Kumar ahead of the series decider against New Zealand here on Sunday.
Bhuvneshwar has not just worked on his bowling over the past two seasons but also on batting, which has made him a handy player in the lower-order. "As a player I feel I have grown in the past couple of years. I have improved my pace without losing on the swing. That is something I am really happy about. In batting also I have improved a bit," he said. Talking about the three-ODI series, which is currently tied 1-1, Kumar said it will be another pressure game after the second ODI in Pune, considering the team has not been pushed to the limit like this in a long time.
If India wins on Sunday, it will be their seventh series victory in a row. "We have not been challenged like this in a while and it is a short series. So there was pressure in the last game that we could lose the series (having lost the first match). But the way we came back shows the character of the team. Sunday's match is also about handling pressure. We will try to play like we played the last game," said the pacer.
Asked about the approach in a three-match series compared to a longer one, Kumar said: "It is a short series but mental approach is the same as any other series. But as I said, we have not been challenged in a while at home, so everyone is looking forward to the challenge."
Kumar further said that playing against familiar foes like New Zealand can work both ways. Most of the top Kiwi players feature in the IPL including captain Kane Williamson and Trent Boult, who have been Kumar's teammates at Sunrisers Hyderabad.
"Last series I played against New Zealand the planning was easy, it is the same for them also. Knowing them well and vice versa makes planning tougher. So it is a positive as well as a negative," he insisted.
Asked about his views on WADA threat on derecognising NADA if BCCI refuses to come under its purview, Kumar refused to get into the controversy, saying, "We have no say in the matter. It is up to the ICC and BCCI to decide. We will follow their instructions."

11:50(IST)

Speaking ahead of the game, New Zealand's ace bowler Tim Southee said that the team is excited more than nervous ahead of the final ODI
"No pressure, it's more excitement I would say. There was an air of excitement around the guys today at training. Obviously, we feel freshened up after the day off yesterday. The series is on the line tomorrow," said Southee ahead of the third and final ODI.
"That's what we play for and like I said, good sides have come here and walked away empty handed. I guess it'll be nice to seal the series here. But India are a tough team in their own conditions as they have shown that over a while," he added.
"The beauty of a series is as it goes on it's the same for both teams. You get more information about the opposition batters and there's information going out there as well. "Obviously it's a different ground and it offers different challenges, so if we can adapt to that quickly and see what is working then we'll go a long way in a good bowling performance," he said.
"Some of the guys had breaks too. We came together in Mumbai where we had two good warm-up games before that first one dayer. India bounced back nicely. Now with the series on the line, as I said, a lot of good sides have come here and haven't been able to move India over, so it'll be very satisfying if we could do that tomorrow."

 

 

11:43(IST)

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live blog for the third and final ODI from Kanpur, we are all set for an high octane finale as two teams clash out for the series decider, in what has been a thrilling series so far. Both teams are level on 1-1. New Zealand started well in Mumbai, with Tom Latham and Ross Taylor stitching a huge partnership to ensure that the Kiwis reach home easily. But Kohli and Co. bounced back brilliantly in Pune, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar again starring with the ball. Can he repeat the feat in his home state or will the Kiwis script history to win an ODI series in India? Join us for all the live cricketing action!

India team in a huddle (BCCI/Twitter)

LIVE UPDATE Follow all the live action and live score from the 3rd ODI in Kanpur as India take on New Zealand in the series decider. We will bring you all the updates and the scores on cricketnext.com
India would aim to play with the same grit and gumption they displayed in the second match in Pune when they square off against New Zealand in the ODI series-decider on Sunday.
Faced with tremendous pressure after a long time following their loss in the first ODI of the three-match series, the Indian players showed a lot of character as they put up a near flawless performance in the second game to level the series 1-1.
Captain Virat Kohli and his team thrive on challenges and they will back themselves to win their seventh ODI series in a row, when they take the field at the Green Park Stadium, which will be hosting its first ever 50-over game under lights.
"We look forward to challenges. We spoke about bouncing back, and we have bounced back here (in Pune). We would look to play a similar sort of game in Kanpur as well," said Kohli after the six-wicket win over the Kiwis in the second ODI.
Both teams arrived here on Thursday, giving themselves enough time to get used to the cooler conditions in the northern part of India.
The Indian team executed its plans perfectly in Pune, especially on the bowling front with in-form pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah doing the job early on as well as in the death overs.
The spinners bounced back well after an off-day in Mumbai. Yuzvendra Chahal, who failed to pick up a wicket in the first game, struck twice while Axar Patel, replacing chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, found the stumps of the in-form Tom Latham. Part-timer Kedar Jadhav bowled eight overs, conceding just 31 runs.
Kohli may not want to tinker with a winning combination, therefore, it remains to be seen whether Yadav gets a chance to play in front of his home crowd tomorrow.
On the batting front, a big positive for India in Pune was Dinesh Karthik delivering at No.4 with an unbeaten 64. The team management has tried as many as 11 players at the number four spot since the 2015 World Cup and Karthik certainly did enough to stake his claim in that position going forward.
He had batted at number five in the series opener but he himself said that four is his preferred spot. Shikhar Dhawan getting a fifty plus score after six innings was also good news for India.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker and Ish Sodhi.
