Home IPL 2017 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Champions Trophy 2017 Live Score: India vs New Zealand, Warm-up Clash in London

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 28, 2017, 3:26 PM IST

ICC Champions Trophy Warm-up Matches, 2017 Match 3, The Oval, London 28 May, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by New Zealand (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF
Last Updated 0 mins ago

Highlights

15:37(IST)

Four: Shami strays onto Williamson's pads the the skipper flicks the ball behind the keeper for a boundary. These two have steadied the ship since the dismissal of Guptill.

15:37(IST)

HALF CHANCE: Ronchi tries to pull the ball but doesn't time it well and it goes towards mid-on where Ashwin was fielding. The spinner flies towards the ball and tries to catch it with one hand but fails to get hold of it. Close chance but it was a very difficult one. 

15:29(IST)

Four: Ronchi comes dancing down the track and gets down on one knee and punches the ball towards the cover region for a boundary. 

15:26(IST)

Four: Bunrah bowls a good delivery outside the off stump but Ronchi cuts the ball for a boundary towards the point region. He is looking in good nick.

15:25(IST)

This is what we were calling for, Jasprit Bumrah replaces Hardik Pandya into the attack and will bowl the sixth over.

15:23(IST)

While Pandya has been leaking runs on one end, Shami is creating pressure on the other. Time for a change in bowling maybe.

15:21(IST)

Sourav Ganguly says New Zealand are his dark horse to win the Champions Trophy 2017 title. One of the better Kiwi sides to play in the Champions Trophy, says the former India captain.

15:16(IST)

Four: Good delivery from Pandya and the ball takes an outside edge and for a boundary behind the keeper. Had there been a second slip he could have reached there to catch it.

15:11(IST)

OUT: Martin Guptill tries to hit the ball over the in-field but gives away an easy catch to Bhuvneshwar Kumar at mid-off. Shami strikes in his second over. Skipper Williamson comes out to bat for the Kiwis.

15:09(IST)

Four: Full delivery from Pandya this time and Ronchi obliges by hitting the ball for boundary straight down the ground towards mid-off.

15:07(IST)

Four: Short delivery from Pandya and Ronchi flicks it over the in-field for a boundary towards the mid-wicket region. 

15:06(IST)

Hardik Pandya to bowl the second over. The wicket looks like an excellent batting track and Indian bowlers wil have their work cut-out.

15:05(IST)

Four: Brilliant timing from Guptill as Shami bowls short and wide and the right-hander hits it towards the covers for the first boundary of the innings. 10 runs off the first over.

15:03(IST)

Indian team are looking sharp in the middle and the players are making so much noise on the pitch cheering on each other. Good sign this.

15:01(IST)

First runs on the board for the Kiwis as Shami bowls an outs-winging yorker and Guptill flicks it off his pads for 2 runs on the leg-side.

15:00(IST)

The players are out on the pitch and Mohammed Shami will bowl the first over for India. 

14:44(IST)
14:42(IST)
14:42(IST)
14:41(IST)

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Dinesh Karthik

14:41(IST)

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Luke Ronchi(w), Kane Williamson(c), Neil Broom, Corey Anderson, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Jeetan Patel, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, James Neesham

14:40(IST)

Teams

India are without the services of Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh.

New Zealand are without Mitchell McClenaghan, Ross Taylor and Tom Latham

14:37(IST)
14:35(IST)

TOSS: New Zealand have won the toss and Kane Williamon has opted to bat first against India.

14:35(IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the warm-up clash between India and New Zealand at the Oval in London.

Champions Trophy 2017 Live Score: India vs New Zealand, Warm-up Clash in London

Luke Ronchi (Getty Images)

Catch all the live action of the warm-up clash between India and New Zealand at the Kennington Oval in London.

Preview:

Premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be in focus alongside speedster Mohammed Shami when defending champions India take on New Zealand in their opening warm-up game ahead of the Champions Trophy.

After a hectic six weeks of Indian Premier League, the two warm-up games will help the 'Men In Blue' get back into the 50-over groove and the emphasis will be on team combination moving into the tournament-proper.

India last played an ODI against England, back in January this year.

champions trophy 2017Champions Trophy 2017 LiveChampions Trophy 2017 Live Scoreindia vs new zealand liveindia vs new zealand live scoreKane WilliamsonMS Dhonivirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3925 123
2 South Africa 3050 117
3 Australia 3087 100
4 England 3362 99
5 New Zealand 3114 97
FULL Ranking