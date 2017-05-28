Champions Trophy 2017 Live Score: India vs New Zealand, Warm-up Clash in London

Catch all the live action of the warm-up clash between India and New Zealand at the Kennington Oval in London.
Preview:
Premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be in focus alongside speedster Mohammed Shami when defending champions India take on New Zealand in their opening warm-up game ahead of the Champions Trophy.
After a hectic six weeks of Indian Premier League, the two warm-up games will help the 'Men In Blue' get back into the 50-over groove and the emphasis will be on team combination moving into the tournament-proper.
India last played an ODI against England, back in January this year.