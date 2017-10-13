India vs New Zealand T20 Online Ticket Sales From October 16

The sales would be through the Federal Bank portal "www.federalbank.co.in" and would close on October 29.
Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) website would also carry the link, an association press release said.
The online tickets have to be exchanged with the original tickets at Federal Bank's Cotton Hill branch in Vazhuthacud from November 1 to 5 and from the special ticket counters set up near Gate-1 (opposite Karyavattom University campus) on November 5, 6 and 7.
The sale of physical tickets would commence from October 30 through the designated branches of Federal Bank.
The ticket rates are: Rs 700 for Upper level, Rs 1,000 for lower level, Rs 2,000 for Premium chair, the release said.
Students can purchase the tickets at Rs 350 for upper level and have to submit the authorisation from school/college authorities for the purchase.
About 5,000 tickets would be set aside for students.
The MOU signed between KCA and Federal Bank to appoint the latter as the official banking partner was exchanged between Federal Bank vice-president and Zonal head Paul N K and KCA secretary Jayesh George at function held here.
The two teams are expected to reach here by a chartered flight on November 5.
While the visitors would have a practice session from 9 am to Noon on November 6, the Indian team would have their training session from 2 p.m to 5 p.m, the release said.
First Published: October 13, 2017, 9:17 AM IST