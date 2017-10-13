Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs New Zealand T20 Online Ticket Sales From October 16

PTI | Updated: October 13, 2017, 9:17 AM IST
India vs New Zealand T20 Online Ticket Sales From October 16

Action from India versus New Zealand ODI series from 2016. (BCCI Images)

Thiruvananthapuram: Online sales of tickets for the third India-New Zealand T20 international to be played here on November 7, will commence on October 16.

The sales would be through the Federal Bank portal "www.federalbank.co.in" and would close on October 29.

Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) website would also carry the link, an association press release said.

The online tickets have to be exchanged with the original tickets at Federal Bank's Cotton Hill branch in Vazhuthacud from November 1 to 5 and from the special ticket counters set up near Gate-1 (opposite Karyavattom University campus) on November 5, 6 and 7.

The sale of physical tickets would commence from October 30 through the designated branches of Federal Bank.

The ticket rates are: Rs 700 for Upper level, Rs 1,000 for lower level, Rs 2,000 for Premium chair, the release said.

Students can purchase the tickets at Rs 350 for upper level and have to submit the authorisation from school/college authorities for the purchase.

About 5,000 tickets would be set aside for students.

The MOU signed between KCA and Federal Bank to appoint the latter as the official banking partner was exchanged between Federal Bank vice-president and Zonal head Paul N K and KCA secretary Jayesh George at function held here.

The two teams are expected to reach here by a chartered flight on November 5.

While the visitors would have a practice session from 9 am to Noon on November 6, the Indian team would have their training session from 2 p.m to 5 p.m, the release said.
cricketcricket newsInd vs NZIndia vs New Zealand 2017
First Published: October 13, 2017, 9:17 AM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking