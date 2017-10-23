India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli 'Bows' Before Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar smashed a quickfire 26 off just 15 balls, which included a couple of sixes.
During one of the hits, which went straight over the bowler's head for a maximum, even Kohli was taken by surprise considering Bhuvneshwar is hardy considered a pinch hitter.
October 22, 2017
However, Bhuvi's effort was all in vain as New Zealand coasted home to an easy 6 wicket win.
Latham (103*) rought up his fourth ODI century as he raced ahead of Taylor (95) in latter stages of the chase on a Wankhede pitch which wasn't the usual belter of a track that one gets to see at this venue.
Openers Martin Guptill (32) and Colin Munro (28) gave the Kiwis good start while chasing a challenging total of 281 runs, but the Indian bowlers managed to claw back with Bumrah first sending back the big-hitting Munro.
Kiwi captain Kane Williamson was outfoxed by left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav cheaply while Hardik Pandya tilted the balance in favour of the hosts by getting rid of the well set Guptill with a short delivery.
Taylor and Latham came together at 80 for 3 with India trying drive home the advantage but their 200-run stand for the fourth wicket proved to be a clincher in the end.
The Indian bowling attack didn't have a plan B despite the wicket being not so conducive for batting. The best part about the New Zealand run-chase was that they achieved the target without taking undue risks.
First Published: October 23, 2017, 1:59 PM IST