India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli & Kane Williamson - Divergent Returns for Two Skippers and Batting Aces

Both players are skippers of their respective teams and have also emerged as the batting fulcrum in their respective line-ups.
However, the current face-off between the two captains has been a totally one-sided affair with Kohli easily coming out on top in the battle so far.
While Kohli has managed to ascend new heights (and ranking as he reclaimed the World #1 ranking from old-friend, AB de Villiers), Williamson has been uncharacteristically sluggish.
Nothing perhaps highlights this contrast more than each one’s respective performance during the first T20I held at Delhi.
o Kohli came in soon after a mammoth century-stand between Rohit & Shikhar and proceeded to score an unbeaten 26 off 11: His strike rate during this innings was a T20I career-best: 236.36.
o Williamson on the other hand came in at #3 and scored a slow (in the context of the required rate) 28 off 24 balls. He departed in the 10th over of NZ’s chase, with the game pretty much in India’s favour at that point.
• In fact, if we look at Williamson’s T20I S/R by nation (min, 3 T20Is against any nation), his S/R against IND is his personal lowest.
India is thus the only nation in T20Is where Williamson’s played 3 or more T20I innings against, where he does not strike at more than a run-a-ball.
Kohli, on the other hand, strikes at 150.63 against NZ, his second best against any T20I side’s he’s batted 3 or more times against:
Williamson will have two more chances on this tour to redeem himself and help the Kiwis register a series triumph over India.
Kohli on the other hand will be looking to continue his magnificent form as India look to seal the series at Rajkot on Saturday.
India:
Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul.
New Zealand:
Kane Williamson (capt), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.
Match commences at 7pm IST.
First Published: November 4, 2017, 1:33 PM IST