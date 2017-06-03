Home Champions Trophy News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
IANS | Updated: June 3, 2017, 8:00 PM IST
India vs Pakistan: It is Like Any Other Match, Says Hardik Pandya

Birmingham: On the eve of the high-tension ICC Champions Trophy match against Pakistan at Edgbaston here on Sunday, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Saturday dismissed any undue pressure on the Virat Kohli-led side.

Pandya asserted that they will approach the match as any other ordinary One-Day International (ODI) and its in the best interest of the team that they do not get under any pressure.

"I think as a team we will take it as a normal game, it's best we don't take any unnecessary pressure. It will be a normal game, we have to make sure we play the best cricket," Pandya told BCCI's Twitter handle here.

While India have an all-win record against the arch-rivals in World Cups, Pakistan hold an edge over the men-in-blue in the Champions Trophy.

India have only managed to win once in their three meetings against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.

First Published: June 3, 2017, 8:00 PM IST

